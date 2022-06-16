ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Fan Art Imagines Dylan O’Brien Replacing Ezra Miller As Barry Allen

By Corey Chichizola
 4 days ago

Warner Bros. has been on a roll with their DC projects as of late, which are set both inside and outside of the main DCEU . One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is Andy Muschietti’s The Flash , which stars Ezra Miller in the title role. Although the 29 year-old actor has been involved in a number of recent controversies, leading fans to wonder if the studio will end up taking on the role of the Scarlet Speedster. And some Flash fan art has imagined Dylan O’Brien replacing Miller as Barry Allen.

Over the past few months, Ezra Miller has made a number of headlines over their behavior in Hawaii. The Fantastic Beasts star was arrested a few times during this time, leading to questions about their possible future in the DCEU and role in The Flash . While Warner Bros. originally denied reports about distancing itself from Miller, more wild stories continue to arrive online. A number of names have been floated around as possible replacements for the role, and epic fan art on Instagram imagines Dylan O’Brien as the DC hero. Check it out below,

Rumors aside, you can’t deny that Dylan O’Brien would look pretty awesome as The Flash. And considering the action experience he’s got with projects like The Maze Runner and Teen Wolf , the 30 year-old actor seems like a great choice. But we’ll just have to see if Warner Bros. actually removes Ezra Miller in the role. After all, they’ve been involved in the DCEU since having a brief cameo in Batman v Superman .

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist who goes by Clements.Ink. They’ve got over 12k followers on teh social media platform, thanks to epic fan art featuring iconography from both DC and Marvel superhero properties. And as Ezra Miller continues to make waves, there will likely be more fan art about their possible replacement in the near future.

As previously mentioned, Ezra Miller was recently arrested a few times in Hawaii, being charged with disorderly conduct and assault in the process. A couple also filed a restraining order against the actor, which was reportedly dropped. There’s also been footage of Miller’s arres t arriving online as well as clips of them having conflicts with employees at various bars.

Most recently Ezra Miller has once again made headlines for his relationship to a teenager named Tokata Iron Eyes. Iron Eyes’ parents have alleged that Miller is grooming the young activist and encouraging her to drop out of school. And while they’ve tried to serve Miller with legal papers , the actor’s whereabouts are not currently known.

While folks at Warner Bros. originally denied that there were emergency meetings about Ezra Miller’s role in the studio’s franchise, the wild reports just keep coming. So perhaps the studio will change its tune? Although it would be difficult to remove Miller from The Flash since the upcoming blockbuster has already been filmed. As for their role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, it’s currently unclear if the final two movies will even be produced.

The next installment in the DCEU is Black Adam on October 21st. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

