ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Team Take Down is on a mission: finish a marathon or half marathon, be a majority in the race taken on, and have fun while doing it. The African American running group, organized by Heather King, is quickly turning into a movement. King said she is based out of Atlanta, but the group hails from around the United States and multiple other countries, too, with one of Saturday’s competitors coming all the way from Zambia.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO