System Restore is a feature designed by Microsoft that helps users restore their systems to their previous healthy state. When it is turned on, it captures the snapshots of system image files and Windows Registry and saves all of them as Restore points. When a user starts experiencing problems on his Windows computer, he can use these System Restore Points to take back his system to the previous healthy state. By doing so, he can save time from reinstalling the Windows operating system. Turning off the System Restore is not recommended. However, if you want to turn off System Restore in Windows 11/10 for some reason, this article will show you how to do that.

