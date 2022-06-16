ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Iowa Lottery at the Cedar Rapids Kernels with KDAT

By Bob and Sheri
kdat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a special event with the Iowa Lottery and our own Eric Stone at the Cedar Rapids Kernels game Thursday, June, 23 from 5-7. Come out...

kdat.com

104.5 KDAT

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
K92.3

Can You Ace the Surprisingly Difficult Iowa Drivers Test?

Remember the old days when you couldn't drive? It was the WORST right? Especially in eastern Iowa where mass transit isn't what it is in bigger cities. It was awful, right? Having to ask... wait... maybe convince an older sibling, a friend that could drive, or even a grandparent to take you places.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Here’s How to Get a Free Air Conditioner in the State of Iowa

With scorching temperatures outside, it can be downright dangerous without an air conditioner these days. If you're in the market for an air conditioner but lack the resources, here are a few options available. Here's How To Get Free Air Conditioners in Iowa. First off, check this handy website. It...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Have You Heard Of Iowa’s Secret Vacation Spot?

When you think of Iowa, you might just think about cornfields, right? Well, now you can probably start thinking "island" when you try to imagine the Hawkeye State. Many families are planning their vacations now since school is out. Instead of spending a pretty penny on your trip this summer, why not stay a bit closer to home?
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
B102.7

I Bet You DIDN’T Know This ’80s Icon Was From Iowa [PICS/VIDEOS]

You learn something new every day! The stories of all the celebrities from Iowa have been done to death by now. There's Ashton Kutcher (Cedar Rapids) President Herbert Hoover (West Branch) Shawn Johnson-East (Des Moines) Lolo Jones (Des Moines) Kurt Warner (Burlington) John Wayne (Winterset) Andy Williams (Wall Lake) Johnny...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

How to slow the spread of invasive species in Iowa this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans gear up to spend the next few months enjoying warm weather and exploring the outdoors, the chance of invasive species spreading is on the rise. Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that June is Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa. With over 17 million visits to Iowa parks last year and even higher turnout predicted for 2022, awareness about best practices concerning invasive species is important, said State Tourism Manager Amy Ziegler.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Friday putting a two-year halt on consideration of new riverboat casino licenses in Iowa. The move comes as Linn County was preparing for another try to get a license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). The Legislature amended a larger gambling regulation bill, House File 2497, in […] The post Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
103.3 WJOD

Historic St. Donatus Barn Becomes a Favorite Brewpub

I've always enjoyed traveling and discovering new places. So much so that I majored in Geography at the University of Iowa. As a result, I've been lucky to live, work, and visit some top destinations and places off-the-beaten-path. Still, with airfares and pandemic travel to Europe or anywhere further than...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC school district wins $3.7 million grant from Iowa

The Davenport Community School District was awarded a $3.7-million competitive state grant earlier this month. It’s part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow Iowa’s educator talent pipeline and support expansion of registered apprenticeships in schools across the state. This...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Republicans eyeing White House run descending on Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week.Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their presidential ambitions, hardly has the state to himself.At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections. But in reality, the trips are about building relationships and learning the political geography in the state...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI investigating death of Iowa woman

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of a Newton woman. DCI agents said 28-year-old Alison Cooper was brought to Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa Saturday, where she was pronounced dead. “During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Brandon Lee Slobe of Oskaloosa...
OSKALOOSA, IA
KWQC

Wilton takes the “W” from Wapello

WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Wilton Beavers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, topping Wapello 9-3. Payton Ganzer was 3-3 at the plate, knocking in three runs, including two on a first inning homer. Charlotte Brown took the win on the mound, striking out 11. Wapello sophomre, Ava Boyson, had a two-run homer for the Arrows, and struck out five on the mound in relief.
WAPELLO, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Supreme Court's abortion reversal may cast long shadow

Five Iowa Supreme Court justices allowed a 24-hour waiting period for all abortions to go into effect and opened the door to more sweeping restrictions on June 17, when justices overturned the court's 2018 precedent that had found the Iowa Constitution protects a fundamental right to seek an abortion. The...
IOWA STATE

