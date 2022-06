Kevin Nee had already pedaled a bicycle from one side of the country to the other. Now, he’s been from top to bottom. Nee, the retired Baton Rouge Magnet High School gymnastics coach and avid long-distance cyclist, completed a ride from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico in May with his brother, Scot, who lives in Smyrna, Tennessee. Their journey took them to natural beauty and kitschy roadside art. But the best part was the friends they made along the way.

