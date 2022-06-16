ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Storms will break heat Friday

By Jeff Lyons
14news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth consecutive day of mid-to-upper 90s scorched the Tri-State with heat index temps again peaking in the 105-110 range. The excessive heat will be extinguished by a...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

 

More
14news.com

Hot and humid weather returns Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a clear and dry weekend with mild temperatures, the Tri-State will heat up again this week. While it won’t be quite as miserable as last week, hot and muggy conditions with highs in the low to mid 90′s are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert is in place over the metro areas, since high temps and light winds will cause pollutants to concentrate at the surface. Wednesday will bring our first chance of rain this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over most of the region by Wednesday evening. Thursday will be slightly cooler with a high of 87. Friday and the weekend will be hot and muggy with highs near 90 and a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Pleasant weekend, on alert for heat Tuesday-Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday morning’s thunderstorms came with a cold front that brought down the scorching temperatures from earlier this week. This weekend will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures around 83° high on Saturday and 85° on Sunday as people observe Juneteenth and celebrate Father’s Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several trees down during Friday morning storms

Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson. Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville. Updated: 10 hours ago. Home built in early 1900s damaged...
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

Watch Wild Video of Powerline Arcing During Evansville Storms on Friday Morning

On Friday morning we saw strong winds and some storms move through the Tri-State area. I don't know about you, but at my house, it was an eventful morning (more on that later). Many folks around the Tri-State started their Friday morning off with power flickers and some even lost power. One person even caught powerlines near their house arcing (which kind of looks like an explosion).
EVANSVILLE, IN
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.  […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson

Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue. Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville. Updated: 7 hours ago. Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville. ISP: Troopers find over...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

More than 18,000 lose power in southwest Indiana during severe weather

Widespread power outages were reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area. As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations. By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased...
#Heat Index
WEHT/WTVW

Little Thunder Regatta roars over Evansville waters

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — With 40 years of whooshing along local waters, River City Racing is holding its annual 2022 Little Thunder Regatta this weekend. Officials say some of the remote control boats can hit speeds of 75 mph, requiring nets to be set up around the lake for safety. This year’s event is being […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

ROMP set to start this week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re just days away from the 19th annual ROMP. That’s getting underway later this week in Daviess County’s Yellow Creek Park. Those camping will be let in the park early Wednesday morning. A few bands play that night. Things really get going Thursday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro pool hosting water safety day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Combest Pool is planning to hold a water safety day on Monday. It’s set to be from 9-11 a.m. The activities include free swim lessons, water safety tips, swim time and giveaways. The event is being hosted by the Owensboro Parks and Recreation and the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Barrel House opening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is opening up in Evansville on Monday. Barrel House will cut the ribbon at 11 a.m. It’s on Morgan Center Drive, right by the east side Showplace Cinema. They’re in the old Show-Me’s building. According to their menu- they offer...
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
14news.com

Part of Claremont Avenue closing for water line work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another west side street in Evansville will be impacted by water line work. Claremont Avenue will be closed from Tekoppel to Barker Avenue. This is a part of the Refresh Evansville water line project. Officials say only local traffic is allowed. That work is expected to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville fire officials say a suspect is in custody for possible arson after a garage fire. It happened around 2 yesterday afternoon on North First Avenue. Meanwhile, Henderson deputies are investigating a shooting at Marina Pointe. Officials say a person showed up to the hospital shot early yesterday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Some Washington Residents Still Without Power

A quick storm rolled through the area on Friday, and it packed quite a punch. Power was knocked out in several locations across the area, which meant several stoplights were also nonoperational. In addition, several fallen trees were reported, along with damage to utility poles. Line crews were out battling...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Amateur Disc Golf World Championship tees off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is hosting a world championship golf tournament. However, these golfers are not swinging clubs but slinging discs. The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) kicked off its 2022 Amateur Disc Golf World Championship at Mesker Park with a round of mixed doubles on June 18. Disc golfers from across the nation […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gibson; Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gibson County in southwestern Indiana Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Posey County in southwestern Indiana * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 709 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Enfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include New Harmony, Mount Vernon, Blairsville, Darmstadt, Kasson, Evansville and Melody Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near Mile Marker 5, between Mile Markers 8 and 21, and between Mile Markers 23 and 37. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 5 and 29. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 24-26

Owensboro’s biggest Bluegrass music festival of the year is happening THIS WEEK, y’all! If you haven’t already bought your tickets, now’s the time, and if you’re interested in hearing music from some of the greatest Bluegrass musicians on the planet, this is the place. Held at Yellow Creek Park on June 22-25, you can bring the entire family (and your fur babies!) to this outdoor music fest. Check out the full concert lineup right here!
OWENSBORO, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Union; Webster The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Spencer County in southwestern Indiana Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky Daviess County in northwestern Kentucky McLean County in northwestern Kentucky Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Union County in northwestern Kentucky Webster County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chandler to near Corydon to 8 miles northwest of Marion, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Robards around 805 AM CDT. Sebree around 810 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Eureka, Beech Grove, Rockport, Calhoun, Grandview and Olney. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 91 and 101, and between Mile Markers 110 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 4. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 57 and 59. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

