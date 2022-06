The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County today unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Bedell as the next Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Dr. Bedell has served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016 and is the longest-serving superintendent of the district in more than 50 years. He has earned high acclaim for his work in restoring the district’s full accreditation, closing achievement gaps, and raising the school system’s graduation rate.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO