Emergency Management, NWS discuss hurricane preparedness

Effective: 2022-06-18 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Orange; Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Seminole County in east central Florida East central Lake County in east central Florida Northwestern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cassia, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sanford, Apopka, Lake Mary, Mount Plymouth and Cassia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO