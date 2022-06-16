ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Emergency Management, NWS discuss hurricane preparedness

By Chris Bonanno for Hometown News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY - Hurricane season can sometimes be scary for interests in Brevard, but it should residents comfort to know that local government and public service officials have communication and are prepared in the event that a tropical cyclone threatens the area. On Friday, June 10, Brevard County Emergency...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 13:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Orange; Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Seminole County in east central Florida East central Lake County in east central Florida Northwestern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cassia, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sanford, Apopka, Lake Mary, Mount Plymouth and Cassia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Not as hot but more afternoon storms on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDo, Fla. – We are pinpointing scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. A couple of thunderstorms could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain. The coverage of rain will be 40%. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures near 91...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

212 people rescued from ocean, Volusia County Beach Safety says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, 212 people were rescued from the ocean. Volusia County Beach Safety says they flew the red flag Saturday. They're preparing for an increased amount of visitors on Father's Day. Beach safety experts say they're anticipating rip currents Sunday and through the upcoming week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Advisories issued for Central Florida counties as near-record heat continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heat advisories have been issued for multiple Central Florida counties as near-record high temperatures continue. The advisories have been issued for Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, Polk, Okeechobee and inland Volusia counties for Saturday from 2 - 8 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

The high heat for Florida is not over yet

It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Stay weather aware: Near-record heat, then big storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are cranking up the thermostat even further Saturday. Highs top out in the upper 90s later in the day. With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 100-110 degrees. If we hit 99 at the Orlando International Airport, it will be the hottest day since 2015.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
click orlando

1 injured, several pets killed in Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital and several pets were killed Sunday in a house fire in Seminole County, fire officials said. The fire broke out on Camellia Avenue in Altamonte Springs. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Officials with the Seminole County Fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Vehicle catches on fire in Volusia County on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a vehicle fire that occurred in Volusia County. The fire happened around 6:38 p.m. in DeLand, troopers say. A Ford Explorer was headed westbound on I-4 near mile marker 123. A 59-year-old man from Winter Springs spotted...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeBary Man Defies City's Lawn Code; Accumulates $135k+ in Fines

DEBARY, Fla. - William Mantz is on a mission for his environment. At least, that's how he sees his rather unusual dispute with the city government of DeBary. Code enforcement officials see it somewhat differently. Covering Mantz's front yard are a variety of different species of plant, forming a habitat...
DEBARY, FL
wogx.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL

