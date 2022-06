America’s Got Talent winner Jackie Evancho stars in her first music video after nearly two years. The 22 year old’s voice sounds better than ever in this new track. On June 17, Jackie Evancho returned to YouTube with a brand new music video for her rendition of “Both Sides Now” originally performed by Joni Mitchell. The simple music video features the singer lip syncing to the track in a scenic location. Jackie looks absolutely stunning in this music video. Even though she’s wearing a simple look, she absolutely rocks the white dress/jean jacket combination.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO