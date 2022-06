Click here to read the full article. Queen of the Universe is playing a game of musical thrones. When the drag/singing competition show returns to Paramount+ for Season 2, it’ll do so with Mel B on the judges panel, filling a seat left vacant by departing judge Leona Lewis. The artist also known as Scary Spice is no stranger to this gig, having previously served as a judge on America’s Got Talent, AGT: The Champions, The X Factor and The X Factor UK. Previous judges Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage and Vanessa Williams are all returning for Season 2, along with host Graham Norton. Best...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO