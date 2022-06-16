ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

MAN JAILED, WOMAN CITED, FOLLOWING SERIES OF DISTURBANCES

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was jailed Wednesday, and a woman was cited by Roseburg Police, following a series of alleged incidents. The RPD report said shortly after...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

BUNGEE CORD THROWING INCIDENT LEADS TO JAIL

A bungee cord throwing incident led to a man being taken to jail by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. officers arrested the 28-year old for offensive littering after he allegedly threw a bungee cord into his neighbor’s yard in the 600 block of Southeast Parrott Street. The report said the suspect had been yelling at his neighbor’s all morning and it was the third time officers had responded to deal with the suspect.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police jailed a man following multiple incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning. An RPD report said the 45-year old was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Officers had contacted the man several times for allegedly running in the street and obstructing traffic. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY INTERFERING WITH A FIREFIGHTER

A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly interfering with a firefighter on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:40 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park, in the 900 block of Northeast Rowe Avenue.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH FELONY ASSAULT

Roseburg Police charged a man with felony assault Sunday night. An RPD report said the suspect’s child had been brought to his apartment in the 2800 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue with the biological mother’s permission so the child could spend Father’s Day with the man. There...
ROSEBURG, OR
Roseburg, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WEAPON CRIME FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for a weapon crime following an incident in downtown Sunday night. The RPD report said just after 9:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to U.S. Bank in the 600 block of Southeast Main Street for an alarm call. 47-year old William Olson was inside his vehicle by the bank. An officer attempted to contact Olson and saw him allegedly reaching in the area of the center console. The officer believed he saw a gun in the suspect’s hand.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE MAN WITH FIRST-DEGREE THEFT

Roseburg Police charged a man with first-degree theft on Friday. An RPD report said just before 7:00 p.m. officers contacted 35-year old Andrew Cravea near the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Goetz Street, because he matched the description of a suspect from multiple shoplifting cases at a business on Northwest Stewart Parkway. The total amount of merchandise stolen was over $1,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Man faces robbery charge accused of attempting to steal child's bicycle

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A homeless man is facing a robbery charge accused of trying to steal a child's bicycle Sunday, according to Springfield Police. Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Main Street around 8:30 a.m. when 28-year-old Rubio Donovan was attempting to steal a child's bicycle from the back porch of an apartment.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS ENDANGERING

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged reckless endangering following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said at about 6:00 a.m. 30-year old Ashley Basgall allegedly shoved an empty shopping cart into the side of a moving bicyclist in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This reportedly knocked the rider off his bike and into the bike lane of the roadway, and damaged the bike’s derailleur.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Caught on camera: Caregiver appears to injure young disabled man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- Footage from a Ring camera appears to show a woman shoving an object in a young disabled man's ear multiple times, rupturing his eardrum. Jennifer Mast, 47, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Criminal Mistreatment in connection to the incident. This is a charge related to injuring someone who is dependent upon the person who committed the accused crime.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged trespass incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 11:00 p.m. an employee said that a 61-year old was threatening customers at a business in the 1400 block of Northeast Dee Street, and refused to leave after previously being trespassed. The suspect was allegedly heavily intoxicated and had two beers in his possession. He is on parole and is not allowed to be in the possession of intoxicating beverages.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DINT ERADICATES NEARLY 8,800 MARIJUANA PLANTS, MAKES FOUR ARRESTS

In the past week, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team have addressed several illegal marijuana sites in the county, eradicated nearly 8,800 marijuana plants and made several arrests. DINT Commander Lieutenant Rick McArthur said marijuana was found at two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. The first, in...
WINSTON, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police warns of scam calls asking for money 'to avoid criminal charges'

EUGENE, Ore. — Recently, scammers have been calling victims and telling them they are required to pay money to avoid criminal charges, the Eugene Police Department said. "They are using the names of retired and current EPD officers and command staff, calling from a spoofed number that looks like it’s coming from the police department including starting with ‘541.682’ and getting victims to pay through Apple Pay and Zelle," EPD said. "Victims could also be asked to pay through other means, such as cryptocurrency or gift cards."
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Suspect Arrested, June 17

On May 28, 2022, Josephine County Sheriff Office Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 7800 block of Old Redwood Highway. They located two deceased persons inside their residence. They were identified as Marilyn Janson (81) and David Janson (60) both of Wilderville. The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Major Crimes Section were contacted to lead the investigation into their deaths. Investigators developed a suspect in the case and on June 8, 2022, arrested Timothy R. Olney (50) in the Bend area. Olney was transported back to Josephine County and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on the following charges: Murder I x 2, Unlawful Use of a Dangerous Weapon x 2 and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle x 1.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Man Cited After Allegedly Ramming Ex-Girlfriend’s Vehicle

Roseburg Police cited one person in a hit-and-run incident on Southeast Pine Street early Wednesday morning. Information from the RPD said that shortly before 4:30 a.m. a 27-year-old woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Sean Morgan drove his vehicle into her vehicle, striking her several times before fleeing the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest man, find drugs and guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday, June 15 that led to an arrest and the seizure of large amounts of drugs and two guns. Eugene police say the Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and drone team carried out a search warrant at a home on Ruskin Drive yesterday afternoon. Police said that the suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, 37, was spotted leaving the house and arrested without incident by EPD SWAT at the intersection of Highway 99 and Royal Avenue. After the arrest, police went back to the residence on Ruskin Drive and searched it.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

21-year-old woman dead after Douglas County crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, speed may have played a role in a crash that left one woman dead in the Roseburg area Friday evening. The woman who was killed was identified as Kylee Alexander, 21. The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Crash leaves Roseburg woman dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a 21-year-old Roseburg woman dead Friday evening according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrived in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road after a 911 call. Deputies found a 2000 Toyata 4-Runner crashed into a pole and unoccupied cars. The driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, was found dead at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR

