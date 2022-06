Candidates for mayor and trustees in the Village of Poquott have no challengers this year. Voting takes place Tuesday, June 21. Mayor Chris Schleider is not running this year after serving one term. Tina Cioffi, who was first elected as trustee in 2019, has decided to run for mayor this year. Current trustee Jacqueline Taylor and Darlene Mercieca will be up for the two open trustee seats. All seats are for a two-year term.

