The Mississippi River holds a plethora of secrets beneath its surface. Refrigerators, vehicles, and even bodies have been discovered in the depths of The Big Muddy. The Mississippi River is one of the longest rivers in the United States, and it goes directly into the Gulf of Mexico, where it mixes with saltwater and freshwater. As a result, some saltwater species take refuge in freshwater, notably the Mississippi River. But among these species is something wild — bull sharks. Could there really be bull sharks in the Mississippi River?

