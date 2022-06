ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a 4-year-old was nearly hit by a bullet that went through a car window on Monday morning, as the child was in the backseat. At least one bullet went through the car that was traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard, with the child and a 25-year-old woman inside. The shattered glass from the backseat window scratched the child in the upper body but no one was shot.

