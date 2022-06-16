ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay to address homelessness, housing using American Rescue Plan Act funding

By for Hometown News
hometownnewsbrevard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BAY - The City of Palm Bay was allocated $18,009,865 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). At the May 5, 2022 Regular Council Meeting, Palm Bay City Council earmarked $5M for the purpose of addressing homelessness, affordable housing, and any...

