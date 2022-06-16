ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Announces $1.5 Million for Community Planning Projects

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OVWG_0gCsgIob00

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced almost $1.5 million in awards to assist Florida communities with community planning projects through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) and the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant programs.

Funding for these programs is allocated by the Florida Legislature and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). CPTA grants allow counties, cities, and regional planning councils to plan and develop strategies for economic development, protecting environmentally sensitive areas, and assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning. RIF grants facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities that will encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

“These awards will help communities across the state create plans for infrastructure improvements, create jobs, and strengthen their economic resiliency,” said DeSantis. “Ensuring the success of our state’s small and rural communities is at the heart of the work my administration carries out every day.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO continues to make valuable, strategic investments in communities across the state,” said DEO Sec. Dane Eagle. “We will work closely with the communities receiving awards to meet their planning needs and help prepare them for future economic development opportunities.”

Funding is awarded to the following community through the RIF grant program:

City of Apalachicola ($147,000) – to evaluate the existing water supply and treatment facilities, and provide alternatives and recommendations to improve the city’s potable water quality.

Funding is awarded to the following communities through the CPTA grant program:

Apalachee Regional Planning Council ($56,000) – to initiate a regional broadband planning project to unify and guide broadband planning and implementation efforts in Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla Counties.

Central Florida Regional Planning Council ($75,000) – to develop the Heartland Regional Resiliency Action Plan to support DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Okeechobee, and Polk Counties.

City of Apalachicola ($75,000) – to develop Phase 2 of the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern Work Plan, and update the city’s local Comprehensive Plan to make required statutory changes and address resiliency changes.

City of Bowling Green ($30,000) – to develop a Downtown Master Plan and land development regulations.

City of DeBary ($75,000) – to develop a DeBary Town Center Transportation and Infrastructure Plan.

City of Palatka ($30,000) – to update the existing Historic Preservation Survey to identify additional structures that contribute to the city’s historic significance.

City of Sebastian ($70,000) – to complete a Sustainable Economic Redevelopment Plan for the city’s Riverfront Community Redevelopment Area.

City of Wauchula ($12,000) – to update the city’s 10-Year Water Supply Facilities Work Plan and related Comprehensive Plan goals, objectives, and policies.

Columbia County ($65,000) – to conduct a Pre-Master Plan of the Bell Road Distribution Corridor, which has served as both a major evacuation route for southern Florida and a commercial corridor for statewide response efforts.

Hendry County ($75,000) – to update the Future Land Use Element within the county’s Comprehensive Plan to address the significant growth pressures with an emphasis on community resiliency.

Hernando County ($102,000) – to conduct a broadband feasibility study for the installation and maintenance of fiber to increase internet access to underserved areas, decrease system vulnerabilities, and increase internet speeds.

Highlands County ($50,000) – to develop a county-wide facility study for tourism and recreation opportunities.

Levy County ($34,700) – to develop a Geographic Information System (GIS) database that will enable the county to publish and share information through the development of online interactive maps and dashboards.

Madison County ($65,000) – to develop a State Road 53/Interstate 10 Interchange Pre-Master Plan that includes conducting professional studies, as well as reviewing the county’s existing Comprehensive Plan, ordinances, and land development codes.

Miami Dade County ($65,000) – to update the county’s Urban Design Manual to address the most current issues affecting development in the county, including affordable and workforce housing, mixed housing types, resilience, and accessibility.

Monroe County ($50,000) – to develop an adaptation and resiliency plan that outlines projects to protect Pigeon Key’s historic and environmental resources.

Northeast Florida Regional Council ($35,000) – to assist with the development of the A1A Ocean Island Trail Scenic Byway Strategic Plan to address operational challenges and alignment of initiatives with Duval and Nassau Counties, and to support communicating the importance of resiliency throughout the region.

Northeast Florida Regional Council ($24,000) – to assist the Town of Glen St. Mary with creating a new GIS future land use map series, and updating their Comprehensive Plan.

Town of Astatula ($75,000) – to complete a study of the town’s entire water distribution system.

Town of Inglis ($75,000) – to develop a Community Action Plan, also known as an Engineering Evaluation of Inglis Dam and Inglis Bypass, to restore water flow through the Lower Withlacoochee River.

Town of Lantana ($62,121) – to complete a stormwater drainage system assessment.

Volusia County ($75,000) – to develop a draft Low Impact Development Ordinance and Guidebook for Volusia County.

Wakulla County ($73,500) – to conduct a topographic survey on roads east of United States Highway 98 from Mineral Springs South to Levy Bay Road, which will be a starting point for developing a mitigation strategy for sea-level rise and resiliency planning for flooding in the area.

Comments / 3

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 37 Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions (co-introduced by Sen. Keith Perry) SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audio Visual Works. SB 406...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Registration Begins for Florida Python Challenge in August

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened and the annual 10-day event will be held August 5-14, 2022. Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apalachicola, FL
City
Lantana, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fernandinaobserver.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2022 Florida Python Challenge®

MIAMI — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge® has opened and the annual 10-day event will be held August 5-14, 2022. Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Dozens of Lawmakers Get Ticket Back to Tallahassee

More than three-dozen Florida lawmakers, including incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, appeared to head back to Tallahassee without opposition as a deadline passed Friday for qualifying for the November elections. Meanwhile, all 28 congressional districts will have contested races, according to the Florida Division of Elections. The Division of Elections...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wuft.org

Florida higher education union decries new ‘anti-WOKE’ law

In the wake of an anti-WOKE legislative session distinguished by controversial education bills, one Florida union representing university faculty members is pushing back against a law going into effect July 1. House Bill 7, titled “Individual Freedom” but dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act,” is the latest development in an ongoing...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

News 6 political expert weighs in on Florida’s midterm election

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the candidate qualifying period behind us, political races are about to start heating up in the Sunshine State. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races heading into Florida’s primary election, including the matchup to see which Democrat will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics State#The Florida Legislature#Rif
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.12.22

Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy