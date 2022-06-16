ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

ANYTHING HELPS: “Our Path Home” Responds to Spike Boise Homelessness

By Ryan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local non-profit known as Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless reports Boise’s homeless population has more than doubled over the last three years. And the dramatic spike in displaced Idahoans isn’t going unnoticed. Photo by || Unsplash. As of March 2022, Ada County’s streets are “home”...

kidotalkradio.com

Boise Reacts To CDC Recommending Indoor Mask Requirement

Could Boise require folks to once again where masks indoors? The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that folks wear masks indoors. The CDC says the guidance is because of the rising Covid rates in Idaho. Boise is not the only area where the CDC wants residents to wear masks...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Our Next Governor Will Come From Idaho’s Ugliest Town?

What do Brad Little and Ammon Bundy have in common? Both are candidates for Governor and both call Emmett home. A travel website lists Emmett as the ugliest city in Idaho. It’s really not much more than a small town and it has become a bedroom community for people working in Boise. Let me tell you something about these surveys and place ratings. It’s highly unlikely the writer ever visited Idaho, much less Emmett.
EMMETT, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community

With live performances, local vendors, food and dance, community members gathered in celebration for the fourth annual “Family Function” Juneteenth event on Saturday at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. For a weekend of celebration, Juneteenth Idaho and the Black Liberation Collective partnered with local organizations and Black-owned businesses such as The Honey Pot CBD,  […] The post Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Originally published June 16 on idahocapitalsun.com. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the...
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

10 Things That Locals Say Can Make Boise Great Again

First and foremost, Boise is amazing. I had the pleasure of getting up here from San Antonio, Texas after accepting a job here in Boise in October of 2021 and it's been nothing short of fantastic. Where do I even begin? The views of the mountains, the incredible weather (even if snow is an entirely new thing to me), the people, the nightlife... I mean, I could go on and on.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How Many of These “Must See” Boise Places Have YOU Seen?

The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to? Are you a proud native or new local? Either way these are all "must see" places that should be checked off your Boise Bucket list.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

See Inside a Simple Looking Boise Home With an Amazing Indoor Pool

From the outside, this home doesn’t look like much. But inside? It’s really something special!. When you hear the words “indoor pool,” what type of Idaho property comes to mind? Probably some luxury home high above Boise in the foothills, something ritzy in Sun Valley or something elegant near the lake in Coeur d’Alene. We’re not shocked that it wasn’t a 47 year old home in a pretty average looking subdivision near Overland and Cloverdale.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Boise Realtors Hold Pride Month Fundraiser at Balcony Club

Each year, "Pride Month" takes over across the country as businesses, individuals, and families alike will take to the spirit of pride and share a little extra love to the LGBTQ+ community. While many argue it should be a year-round thing--and truly, being yourself and accepting your neighbor really should be an every day thing--we do love to see the fun events and "bridges" built during the month of June.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention

The Idaho Democratic Party approved a resolution Saturday at its statewide convention that opposes laws that restrict abortion and calls for supporting access to reproductive health care.  Protecting abortion and reproductive rights have been themes during the first two days of the Idaho Democrats’ convention in downtown Boise. Several Democratic political candidates, legislators and delegates […] The post Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention   appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a decision to enable the Idaho Army National Guard to conduct military training on an additional 44 square miles of Federal and State land located west of Mountain Home and adjacent to the existing Orchard Combat Training Center. The post BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
rollingout.com

Black athlete goes tubing with White girlfriend, but only 1 made it out alive

On June 19, 21-year-old Everette Jackson’s body was found in an Idaho river, after being missing for over a week. On June 11, Jackson got swept into the Payette River while tubing with his girlfriend. According to reports, the couple missed their exit and tried to paddle back to the dock before being swept away by the current. Apparently, his girlfriend was able to grab a branch for safety, but Jackson couldn’t.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

19th annual Father's Day Car Show

BOISE, Idaho — The 19th annual Father's Day Car Show kicked off this morning in downtown Boise and will run until 3:30 this afternoon. The show, which is free for the public to attend, celebrates both past and future transportation and each car's unique history, while also celebrating the father figure in your life. Dozens of classic cars dating back decades and a wide variety of today's most modern electric vehicles are all being featured at the car show.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Do You Know the Fascinating History of Boise’s Famous Table Rock Cross?

There are certain things in the Treasure Valley that just “are.” When you’ve lived here for a long time you really don’t question them. The turf is blue. Fries always come with a side of fry sauce. Eagle Road will most likely be a nightmare whenever you have somewhere to be. And there’s a cross on Table Rock. These are things you can count on as much as the sun rising in the morning.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Midvale man 'safely located'

BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Boise Police Department said the missing vulnerable adult from Midvale was "safely located" in Canyon County Friday. Boise Police on Friday afternoon began looking for a missing vulnerable adult who, they say, disappeared a second time after showing up at an old address for a family member.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

