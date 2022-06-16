ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling Dizzy? Your Pesky Ear Crystals May Be Loose

By Dr. Beccy Corkill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe experience of dizziness happens to many people in their lifetime. But there is a specific condition that is the cause of at least 20 percent of vertigo cases and it is called benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). This condition causes the world to start spinning, it can last from a...

Charles Johnson
2d ago

The only thing that seems to help is sleeping on 2 firm pillows at night keeping my head up high , hope it helps in some way because I know how bad the dizziness can get.

Kathleen Hillock
2d ago

I went to a physical therapist for this and he really helped me. Believe me, the dizziness was terrible.

Cristian Lee
1d ago

happend to me too ! took months before it stopped ...I would have these dizzy head spinning moments when laying down and tilting or turning head in a certain position....

IN THIS ARTICLE
Dizziness, The Crystals, Dizzy, The Ear, Cleaveland Clinic
