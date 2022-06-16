Committee finds budgeting issues in Oklahoma Department of Corrections review

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency released its finding for a presentation Thursday on the current state of Oklahoma's Department of Corrections.

It marks the DOC's first review since 2007 in the form of an independently conducted performance audit.

LOFT had a handful of primary takeaways from its review that it says existed in the last review 15 years ago:

Poorly designed facilities creating inefficiencies and safety issues

Inability to attract and retain staffing

Lack of transparency in the agency's budgeting process

The DOC includes 22 facilities across the state, with 16,646 inmates — 420 prisoners per 100,000 people in the state, ranking Oklahoma 7th in the U.S. as of May 9. Despite a stark decrease in inmate population, LOFT says the DOC has not utilized the money they're saving effectively to improve its facilities.

Here is the full report including the DOC's response which refutes portion's of LOFT's findings:

