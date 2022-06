From the kitchen of his New Orleans business earlier this month, a local restauranteur first heard noise that "would not stop," the throaty roar of unmuffled engines with straight-through exhaust systems and the shriek of tires skidding across pavement. As customers cleared out, he witnessed “foolishness and ridiculousness” at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch avenues: drivers of Dodge Chargers, Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros burning donuts on the street.

