ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘The Art of Fashion’: Fashion’s Night Out hosted by Nigel Barker

WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned photographer, tv personality and entrepreneur Nigel Barker has started a...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Enclosed rooftop bar, dining, & event space in the South Loop

Vu Rooftop is an enclosed Rooftop Bar, dining, and event space in Chicago’s South Loop offering a seasonal menu and hand-crafted cocktails. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a preview of what guests can expect is Chef De Cuisine Hunter Seis. 133 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Lunchbreak: Raspberry Coconut Lamington

7am-7 pm Mon-Fri https://www.fromhereonchicago.com/. 2 cups unsweetened dry coconut, fine to medium shredded. 1) Spray 12 jumbo muffin pans generously with pan spray. 2) Sift flour, salt, and baking powder together. 3) Cream butter, sugar, and lime zest on medium speed with paddle attachment until very light and fluffy, about...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
WGNtv.com

Chicago Pride Fest ups security following Idaho arrests

CHICAGO — It’s a busy weekend in Chicago with many police officers working extra shifts as several big events, including Pride Fest, draw huge crowds in the city. Despite heightened security due to various LGBTQ events being targeted in other parts of the country, many attending Pride Fest in Chicago said they haven’t felt like their safety is in jeopardy.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What is the longest stretch that Chicago has ever gone with no rain?

What is the longest stretch that Chicago has ever gone with no rain?. The record for no precipitation is 22 days, September 2-23, 1979. Rain on the 1st brought 0.01 inch and a trace fell on the 24th. Another trace of rain fell on the 30th, so the total precipitation for the month was a meager 0.01 inch. September of 1979 stands as the driest month in Chicago weather history. Chicago’s longest stretch of days with no measurable precipitation (that is, absolutely dry days or days with only a trace) occurred from January 7 through February 5, 1919 — a period of 30 consecutive days. Eight days recorded traces and 20 days had no precipitation. January 6 brought 0.10 inch, as snow, and February 6 had 0.01 inch, also as snow.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Hot weather blows back into Chicago

CHICAGO — Sunny and breezy conditions Monday with temperatures in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 94. Clear skies tonight. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 73. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Tuesday Forecast: Hot and humid conditions with temps near 100. High: 98....
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Photos: WGN, NewsNation volunteer on behalf of Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

WGN Radio, WGN-TV and NewsNation partnered together for the 26th annual Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring, a designated day to volunteer across the company. The team packed meals and assembled boxes over two sessions at Greater Chicago Food Depository (4100 W. Ann Lurie Place in Chicago) and donated blood at a Vitalant Blood Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#21c Museum Hotel#The Art Of
WGNtv.com

Sunny and mild weekend ahead

Saturday starts out sunny and mild and a high of 76. Cooler near the lake. NE 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago. Saturday night will remain clear and be seasonally chilly. NE 5-10 mph. Sunday will see lots of sun. It will get warmer inland...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy