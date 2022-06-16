ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AceBeam X50 2.0: 45000 Lumens USB-C Monster Flashlight (and Emergency Power Bank!)

By James Bruce
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerful, durable, and waterproof: the AceBeam X50 2.0 is an incredible searchlight to have in your collection. Paired with fast charging that gets you to full in an hour, it can even be used as an emergency power bank for your other devices. Specifications. Brand: AceBeam. Battery: Custom. Dimensions:...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 smartwatches to replace your Apple Watch Series 7

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the most popular watch in the world, and this honestly doesn’t come as much of a surprise, when you take into consideration the number of people you see jogging or walking on the street, with their Apple Watch armed on their wrists. But the Apple Watch isn’t your only option for a smartwatch! Designers are coming up with smartwatches that not only provide perfect form and functionality but also manage to look super smart when we wear them, and they might just be the perfect replacement for your Apple Watch 7. The options are endless, so to help you pick a smartwatch that works best for you, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and cutting-edge smartwatches that will cater to everyone’s unique time-telling needs and requirements, and also totally deserve to be on your wrists. From a smartwatch with transparent sides of the dial to a minimalistic smartwatch that boasts full-screen video calling – these futuristic designs might tempt you to ditch your Apple Watch! Enjoy!
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Make a DIY Smart Wi-Fi Light Dimmer Switch

The Wi-Fi-based smart switches and plugs you can buy contain a mechanical relay that activates when the microcontroller receives a binary input, such as 0 or 1, usually sent via an app. These devices only allow you to control the on/off status of devices, such as a fan, motor, or light. If you also want to control the speed or the brightness of the connected AC mains appliance or load, you will require a TRIAC-based solid-state relay switch.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Flashlights#Design#Lumens#Emergency Power Bank#Usb
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
BobVila

The Best Air Conditioner Deals of June 2022 at Amazon, Home Depot, and More

For many parts of the country, summer brings scorching hot temperatures—which is why it’s so important to invest in a quality air conditioner if you don’t have central air. Whether you’re looking for a window air conditioner or a portable air conditioner, there are plenty of reasonably priced energy-efficient AC units that will keep you nice and cool when it matters most.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

This Blink Outdoor Camera Will Never Lose Its Battery, and It’s $50 Off

Click here to read the full article. The best home security cameras are most effective when you can set them up and not worry about their battery life. Thanks to the Blink Outdoor camera’s Solar Panel Charging Mount accessory, that’s possible. You just set up the mount, attach the camera to it, and let it keep an eye over your property. The sun will provide all the power the camera needs to protect your home 24/7 (and if this heat wave is any indication, it’ll probably store up some extra). Best of all, Amazon has an incredible deal right now...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Electric Lawn Mowers of 2022, Tested by an Expert

There are two main categories of electric lawn mower -- battery-powered and corded. It's worth noting at the top here that this list focuses exclusively on battery-powered electric models. These new battery-run electric mowers are more powerful than ever before, while also managing to offer many environmental and money-saving benefits over gas models.
Digital Trends

The best iPhone 13 battery cases for 2022

The iPhone 13's stellar battery life holds up just fine if you're running around town, commuting to work, or stepping out for the evening. But if you're on the road, or otherwise make heavy use of your phone, you will need more juice for occasions when convenient outlets or time may be scarce. A battery case — basically a built-in power pack that's always available — will help you squeeze more hours out of your iPhone on a single charge. We found the best iPhone 13 battery cases to keep your iPhone going even when you cannot access an outlet.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix a Windows PC That Won't Maximize Programs From the Taskbar

You’ve just minimized a program on Windows, and now you want to re-open it. However, your device won’t allow you to maximize the program from the taskbar—no matter how many times you try. If you're using multiple monitors, this issue might be coming from your cable connections....
SOFTWARE
RideApart

Outrider USA Coyote Is An All-Electric 4WD That Could Change The World

We live in a world that’s largely built by and for able-bodied people, with not a whole lot of thought given to accessibility for those living with disabilities. In many cases, disabled people and their families are left to figure it out and make necessary accommodations on their own. Very frequently, if people become disabled later in life, and they’re no longer able to access or enjoy some activities they once loved, well, that’s just too bad.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How to Install Windows 11 on Your M1 Mac

Windows 11 has been out for a while now. It also made a lot of buzz; some good, some bad. It has, in fact, caught the attention of a slew of non-Windows users as well. For instance, a plethora of Mac users also want to give Windows 11 a go. If you belong in that camp, then you’re at the right place. In what follows, we’ll go through the exact methods to install Windows 11 on your M1 Mac. So let’s get started.
COMPUTERS
MotorTrend Magazine

Difference Between Cross-Plane and Flat-Plane Cranks

There are two crank designs available when picking one for your next V-8 project: cross- and flat-plane. For the most part, cross-plane cranks dominate, especially in American V-8 engines, while flat-plane cranks typically show up in high-end Euro exotics and full-on race cars. Cross-plane cranks give American muscle its distinctive rumble, while flat-plane cranks have a telltale high-rpm whine. But, there's more to these cranks than just their exhaust notes.
CARS
Android Authority

How to show the battery percentage on the iPhone 13

A swipe, a widget, or Siri.... As the iOS mobile operating system has evolved, so have the various ways of viewing information on those devices. One such example is the battery percentage, which used to be seen on the screen at all times. But now, when you want to view that stat, you need to use one of three methods. This article will outline those three ways to show the battery percentage on the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy