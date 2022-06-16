ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt Basketball's 2023 Class Jumps to Upper Tier Of National Rankings

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

After adding Carlton Carrington, the Panthers have a top-10 recruiting class.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel has been on a recruiting tear this spring and summer. After the beginning of this offseason, the cupboard was mostly bare for Pitt basketball, but they have since added some key pieces that will make up the foundation of the present and future.

On Wednesday, the Panthers added Cartlon Carrington, a four-star, top-100 player from Maryland to their 2023 recruiting class and as a result, shot up national team rankings. Pitt is currently 10th in the early edition of 247Sports' team rankings, up from 29th after the addition of Carrington.

It is early in the cycle and Pitt's class is still small - just two players - but the Panthers are still ahead of some big names like Kentucky, Gonzaga and Baylor. Only two ACC schools - Duke and North Carolina, who own the top two spots - are ranked ahead of Pitt.

Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

