CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Staff at StarMed in west Charlotte opened their first box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children between six months and 5 years old. The vaccines are inside the clinic on Tuckaseegee Road, but they won’t be going into arms on Monday. Parents can instead go to StarMed’s website and start making appointments that will begin as early as Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO