Seattle, WA

ESPN Analyst: 'Coby Bryant is Going to be a Stud'

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up Minicamp in the pacific northwest.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant has plenty of fans in the media, but his biggest one may be ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick. The former cornerback went on The Mike Salk Show this week and heaped praise onto two of the Seahawks' rookie cover men.

"I just mentioned Boye Mafe," Riddick said. "Coby Bryant is going to be a stud. He's going to be a stud, and of course, I've heard some real good things. And I'll tell you what, Tariq Woolen, woo boy, they may have struck absolute platinum."

The 109th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is passing with flying colors during his limited time in Seattle. Things start to heat up even more in his young NFL career at the end of next month when he and Woolen begin separating themselves from the pack at Seahawks Training Camp.

Check out the full clip below.

