A man and a boy were taken into custody following a shooting Sunday evening at Catasauqua Park. Catasauqua police officers were dispatched at 6:43 p.m. for reports of shots ringing out near a playground at the park, in the 500 block of American Street. The pair allegedly ran when they spotted an officer but were caught after a brief chase. A firearm was recovered at the park, borough police said.

CATASAUQUA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO