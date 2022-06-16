Workers at Starbucks location are first in Springfield to file for unionization

The workers at a Starbucks location in Springfield announced Thursday they have filed for unionization.

The first in Springfield, the Glenstone Avenue and Cherry Street Starbucks joins a wave of stores of the coffee chain unionizing in recent months. More than a hundred Starbucks stores have filed unionization cards with the National Labor Relations Board, including 14 others in Missouri

In a letter emailed early Thursday morning to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the store’s union organizing committee and supporters wrote they had been "calling into a void of corporate neglect."

"To further the cause of our safety and wellbeing, and that of service to our community, we have turned to one another to seek solutions for the needs that Starbucks corporation has created," reads the letter. "Our store, much like other locations in the US, has experienced overlooked discrepancies and wrongdoings that are being swept under the rug. We, however, will not allow that pattern to continue…We are pro-union, pro-partner, and pro-Starbucks.”

The letter goes on to say "slashed hours" at the store have caused partners, the Starbucks term for employee, to lose their benefits.

"How can partners be expected to create a warm third place when they struggle to pay rent and weigh the odds of seeking health care against their dwindling savings?" the letter asks.

The Glenstone-Cherry employees join Workers United (SEIU), the same international union backing campaigns in Buffalo, New York; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Mesa, Arizona; Seattle; St. Louis; and Overland Park, Kansas.

Reached for comment, Starbucks said they were "listening and learning from the partners" in all unionizing stores. The statement adds the chain has been "clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed."

"The vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other… We will keep listening, we will keep connecting and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partner,” said Starbucks Vice-President Rossann Williams in a statement.

Schultz, the Starbucks CEO, has echoed this sentiment, telling the New York Times that Starbucks does "not believe a third party should lead our people."

"We are in a battle for the hearts and minds of our people," Schultz said in the interview

But according to one organizing worker, between 60 and 70 percent of eligible employees at the Springfield location have signed union authorization cards.

John Tindle has worked for Starbucks for five years, first as a shift supervisor and now as a barista. He told the News-Leader that their voices as employees were not being heard by Starbucks corporate and that unionization was a "way to bring our voices to the table."

“It’s liberating to be able to show my support for the union without fear of under-handed

coercion or veiled threats of retaliation from the company," Tindle said. "Now, everything we do can be in the public eye, and receive the protections of public support."

While not listing a set of concrete demands, Tindle said a main concern is the amount of hours employees are allowed to have at the store.

"The main thing that we're facing is a lack of labor," Tindle said. "It doesn't matter how much you're getting paid, you simply don't have enough hours to pay your bills at all."

Workers who spoke with the News-Leader said they had been inspired by the string of Starbucks unionizations nationally and a budding labor movement among service workers in southwest Missouri.

"Public opinion toward unionization has been increasing over the past few years, especially in the service industry," Tindle said in reference to the recent Starbucks unionizations. "Because as somebody who has been working in the service industry for eight years now, I have seen the ridiculous level of manipulation, just the general unhappiness that all these people suffer."

Sarah Sproull, fellow organizer at the unionizing Starbucks, told the News-Leader she was specifically inspired by labor action taken by service workers at the Aviary Café in Springfield who went on strike over a year ago.

The strike over working conditions at the French café was ultimately unsuccessful, with striking workers leaving their employment upon picketing without a union.

"I saw the way things went down at the Aviary and I have some friends and former co-workers that were affected by that," Sproull said.

"It really upset somebody who's, you know, part of the workforce. I'm going to be a part of the workforce my whole life and for the next 70 years of my life. I don't want to remain in this situation where I have no power. You know, I want to be able to speak out when I feel like something needs to be said and be heard, not just yelling onto a void."

Workers also expressed concern at anti-union tactics at other Starbucks locations and their own.

"Starbucks has kind of been notorious for union busting, so we kept it on the down-low until today," Sproull said.

Tindle said organizing has been "underground" as he and others gathered support for their union. But as they go public, he was "extremely confident" workers would win in a now forthcoming union election.

"I personally was not afraid," Tindle said. "But I'm talking to several other baristas, including baristas at other stores, they had lots of concerns. They were very concerned about retaliatory actions from Starbucks. Some of them believing that Starbucks can actively take away currently in-use benefits if they choose to unionize. And Starbucks corporate and generally management were not quick to correct these claims."

In the week before their unionizing announcement, Tindle believes management became aware of their efforts because of what he called "anti-union literature" being posted in their workplace.

The flyer, a photo of which was provided to the News-Leader, suggested a 3-percent pay increase announced in May could be in jeopardy if the Starbucks unionized.

"Under Federal law, Starbucks is not allowed to unilaterally change terms and conditions of employment, including increased pay and benefits, for partners in unionized stores or stores undergoing organizing activities," reads the flyer.

Tindle admitted this is "technically true" but that Starbucks would be required to provide the announced benefits after unionization if it's requested by the union.

"Once a unionized store submits in writing 'we waive the right to bargain over these previously announced changes to benefits' then Starbucks is REQUIRED BY LAW to provide those benefits," read a Workers United response to the claim.

Tindle said the poster was merely an early salvo at union-busting — confusing Starbucks workers with "veiled threats of retaliation."

Organizers hope their unionization will encourage other Starbucks locations in southwest Missouri to join them.

"This is a change that we've needed for a while now. You know, we're the little guys. We're the baristas and we're part of everybody's life. But we don't get to have a say, so I feel like it's time for a change," Sproull said. "If there are any other Starbucks baristas out there listening, try to unionize. Go for it."

Tindle echoed the sentiment in a call to action.

"To other baristas or anyone in any industry debating on pushing for a union, do it. Don't push down those feelings of frustration and manipulation by those telling you to be satisfied by what you have, while they themselves live far above," Tindle said. "Every concession made for the worker is because of unions; show them that you are more than a number on a spreadsheet.”

