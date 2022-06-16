ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Mendes had the best reaction to the photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken

By Alexandra Hurtado
 4 days ago

Move over Barbie, Ryan Gosling is Eva Mendes ’ Ken! On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a first look at the Canadian actor as Ken in Greta Gerwig’ s upcoming Barbie film. Eva shared the photo of her longtime love dressed in character—complete with platinum hair, “KEN” boxers and an open denim vest that showed off his abs!—over on her personal Instagram writing , “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken.”

Eva Mendes' daughters gave her a 'head to toe' makeover

Eva and the Barbie actor met on the set of 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines . The Hollywood stars share two daughters: Amada , six, and Esmeralda , seven.

Social media users reacted to the Hitch actress’ post of her beau with one commenting, “I love how supportive you are of each other !!!!!! My fave couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to see this movie.” Another wrote, “Lucky lady !! But he’s luckier ! 💕.”

Eva added the hashtag “#Thatsmyken” to the photo of Ryan as Ken

The movie starring Ryan as Ken and Margot Robbie as the titular character is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023. According to Deadline , the cast also includes Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Issa Rae .

Margot told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2020 that “something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’”

