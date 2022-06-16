Hailey Bieber gives update on Justin Bieber’s health: ‘A very scary situation’

Hailey Bieber is sharing the good news with fans of her husband Justin Bieber , revealing that the singer is “feeling a lot better” following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which left him with face paralysis and forced him to cancel the upcoming dates on his tour.

“He’s doing really well, he’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better. And obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. And I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” Hailey said during her recent interview with Good Morning America.

The model and entrepreneur also suffered a major health scare recently and took a moment to reflect on how this difficult experience for both has been. “I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” she continued, “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”

The couple remain supportive of each other, with Hailey explaining that she is giving her body “the time to heal and recover,” adding that it was “a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to be able to work out again and feel like normal, if that makes sense, but I am doing well now. I’m not having to be on any medication anymore so I feel good.“

Justin gave an update on his health after receiving a lot of support from his celebrity friends. “Each day has gotten better,” he wrote on Instagram stories, “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing.”