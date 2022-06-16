‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo Remembers Touching Moment Meeting ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler

The label “America’s Sweetheart” is traditionally awarded to a woman, but it’s hard not to make an argument that Happy Days star Henry Winkler could be given the title. Throughout his half a century in acting, Henry Winkler has cemented his reputation as one of the kindest faces in Hollywood. The character actor is respected and beloved not only by fans but by virtually everyone he meets.

Yellowstone star Piper Perabo is among those admirers, explaining a chance interaction with Winkler in a recent tweet. “I met Henry Winkler once in a crowded hallway (he was wearing a beautiful pale green sweater),” she recalled. “I said, ‘Mr. Winkler, I recently met your son, and he is such a good egg’. He smiled so big and said, ‘You couldn’t say a nicer thing to me!’ Then he hugged me. It was a delightful moment.”

Further into the conversation, Piper compared her conversation with Henry Winkler to sunshine.

The story was in response to another Henry Winkler fan, who praised Winkler for having one of the best accounts on the social media platform. “Henry Winkler is the absolute best example of someone on [Twitter] whose tweets are made all the more perfect because you can’t help but read them in his voice,” they wrote.

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Reacts to Being Named a National Treasure

Though Henry Winkler will likely never be named America’s Sweetheart, he’s long been regarded as a National Treasure. In an interview with ABC News, the beloved actor was reminded of his standing (of which he was no doubt already aware). “No!” Henry Winkler replied in mock denial. “Excuse me, I’m just gonna bask for a minute. No! There’s a list? Hey! Can I just call my wife?”

The Happy Days star was then asked about his legacy and how he hoped to be remembered. “That I have grown into a person who has left whatever the gift is behind,” Winkler explained. “There was a time, when I was okay at being a professional. And maybe like a muffin, and you put a toothpick in it and it’s still mushy in the center? I was mushy for a long time.”

How did Henry Winkler go from “mushy” to finally becoming the person he dreamed of being? “I wanted to. And I just kept working at it,” he said while feigning fatigue. “I’m just living a most wonderful life and I am grateful.”