‘NCIS’: Why Season 20 May Change Everything for Jimmy Palmer

By Alex Falls
 4 days ago
NCIS only just recently wrapped up its 19th season at CBS, but fans are already looking ahead to what’s next for the series. The shocking cliffhanger has fans waiting eagerly for what’s to come. But one thing that seems clear to them is that Jimmy Palmer is set for some major changes.

Jimmy’s relationship with Jessica Knight looks to be a major storyline going forward. It may not evolve into the central plot of the next season. However, there’s little doubt we’ll see a lot of screen time devoted to this new relationship. There’s also the small matter of the exit of Mark Harmon as Gibbs.

Jimmy remains as one of the few long-term characters on NCIS that has been around since the first season. Ducky now appears sporadically, and Gibbs departed after nearly 20 years of leading the classic TV series. But Jimmy still stands to carry the torch of NCIS going forward. He along with McGee should start seeing a lot more screen time in season 20.

The biggest sign of change coming to NCIS must be the departure of Mark Harmon as Jethro Gibbs. This leaves a major gap in the story that Jimmy will sure be utilized to fill. Jimmy Palmer actor, Brian Dietzen, recently spoke to Express to give his view of Gibb’s departure.

“For so long, one of the strengths of the show was that it was centered around the Gibbs character, which works,” Dietzen said. “It’s been tried and true, and it worked for so long. But in the absence of that character, there’s a vacuum that’s left because that character’s no longer at the center of the room.”

The Jimmy Palmer Episode Still Fondly Remembered

Jimmy remains one of the most popular characters in the NCIS roster, but his character had humble beginnings before he developed into the major player he is today. A Jimmy-centric episode from season 14 was a turning point for the character and remains one of the most beloved episodes of the entire series.

The episode “Keep Going” was one of the first to focus on Dr. Jimmy Palmer. During a hit-and-run investigation, Palmer finds himself joining a stranger standing on a ledge about to jump. However, the good doctor does his best to talk him out of it to save his life.

“This is heartfelt. It authentically opened my emotions up, and by the end I was in tears,” one reviewer noted in an IMDB review of the episode. “Not tears of sentiment, but of true and honest emotion. Jimmy Palmer (the character) was amazing, as was Gibbs, Bishop, and Ducky (everybody, actually). I LOVE this episode! I wish more of them were of this stellar quality – but with hundreds and hundreds of NCIS episodes that would be asking for the super human.”

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo’s Exciting Career Beyond the Popular CBS Series

When “NCIS” debuted in 2003, we met several characters who spent more than a decade working their way into our hearts. Several include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). However, in season three we were introduced to a new, firey Mossad officer named Ziva David. And while she’s been gone from “NCIS” for several years, her actress, Cote De Pablo has led an exciting career. So what became of Ziva outside of “NCIS?”
Why Pauley Perrette Said Her Role Immediately After Leaving ‘NCIS’ Was a Better Fit

Following her departure from “NCIS” after 18 seasons, Pauley Perrette revealed that her role after leaving the CBS series was a better fit for her. The “NCIS” alum further explained to USA Today that it was the right time for her departure from the series due to things going on in her personal life. “It’s such a weird time for everybody. I was already so excited about people seeing our show because it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done, so funny, sweet, and awesome. But now I’m really excited in a whole other way. I feel people need this right now. It really makes people happy. When we’re in times like these, when your job is specifically to bring people joy, that’s a great job.”
'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
Brian Dietzen
Mark Harmon
'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
In Memoriam: A Loving Tribute to the Soap Actors We’ve Lost Just in the First Half of 2022

Their memories will live on through the many roles they played. We’ve almost reached the halfway mark of 2022 and the soap community has already been faced with devastating losses. January started out with us saying goodbye to Joan Copeland, who had numerous daytime and primetime roles, followed by fellow soap-hopper Donald May. By February, tragic news was released that former General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman (ex-Maggie McMorris) had been found deceased at 43 — just two days after she had been reported missing.
‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
Here’s Why Days of Our Lives Is Killing Off Marci Miller’s Abby — and Who’s Returning in the Wake of the Tragedy

We’d heard rumblings for some time, and now we know that sadly, they weren’t just idle chatter: Days of Our Lives really is killing off Marci Miller as Abby. “For us and for the audience, it’s always heartbreaking for a character to die, because we love these characters,” headwriter Ron Carlivati tells Soap Opera Digest. “Even though they’re fictional, it hurts anytime we kill somebody.”
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
