ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Car Burglaries Solved After 14-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself With Stolen Gun

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5jHE_0gCsXzZh00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were able to solve six recent car burglaries in the Medulla area of Lakeland, after a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm with a gun stolen from a burglary victim’s car.

The boy, Keith Booker, was taken to a Tampa hospital with a wound to his left forearm. He will be charged with Armed Burglary (F1, 2-counts), Burglary of Conveyance (F3, 4-counts), Grand Theft of a Firearm (F3, 2-counts), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3), Conspiracy to Commit Theft (F3), Possession of Firearm by Juvenile (M1, 2-counts), Possession of Personal Identification (M1), and Petit Theft (M2, 5-counts).

Two other juvenile boys, 16-year-old Lejon Denson, and 14-year-old Kaiden Benjamin have been charged with the same crimes. All three boys were at Benjamin’s home when Booker accidentally shot himself, and the investigation determined they all committed the crimes.

Six car burglaries are known to have occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the Cherry Lane Estates neighborhood.

In the news: Border Agents Encountered More Migrants Crossing From Mexico Than Ever Before

At about 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 th , deputies responded to a residence in the Medulla Oaks neighborhood, just off of Old Road 37, after an accidental shooting was reported.

During the investigation of the shooting, Benjamin and Denson initially said they were asleep when Booker was injured from the gun, which they claimed they had found. The boys also denied knowing where they gun was after the shooting.

During a search of the boy’s room, a detective noticed a woman’s Michael Kors wallet with a woman’s identification card inside, and next to the wallet was a debit car which belonged to another woman. An ammunition magazine was also found behind the headboard of the bed. These items had been reported stolen during the burglaries within Cherry Lane Estates, which is adjacent to the Medulla Oaks neighborhood.

After being confronted with the evidence, all three boys admitted to the burglaries, and Benjamin showed detectives where two stolen handguns were hidden near the woods by his home.

“Most car burglaries occur to vehicles that are left unlocked, and as a law enforcement officer, that is very frustrating. Even more frustrating is when a firearm is stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Fortunately, the boy should have a full recovery, and hopefully everyone involved has learned some valuable lessons here,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

In the news: Repeat Florida Offender Arrested Again For Drug Trafficking , With The Help Of K9

Benjamin and Denson were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) in Bartow and charged. Booker will be transported to JAC following his release from the hospital.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mexico#Journalism#Medulla#Grand Theft#Possession Of Firearm
villages-news.com

Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

FHP: Vehicle catches on fire in Volusia County on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a vehicle fire that occurred in Volusia County. The fire happened around 6:38 p.m. in DeLand, troopers say. A Ford Explorer was headed westbound on I-4 near mile marker 123. A 59-year-old man from Winter Springs spotted...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Jury acquits Villager who couldn’t blow after golf cart DUI arrest

A Sumter County jury has acquitted a Villager who couldn’t blow for a breath test after his golf cart crashed into a parked car. William Robert Teufert, 74, of the Village of Santiago, won the acquittal after a trial earlier this month. A careless driving ticket was also dismissed. He was represented by attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

PepperTree woman arrested in boyfriend brawl after trying to block him in driveway

A PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested in a brawl with her boyfriend after trying to use her car to block him in his driveway. Brittany Lashon Goodwin, 28, went to the man’s home at about 10 p.m. Thursday and used her car to prevent him from pulling out of his driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man tried to back out of his driveway, but the back hitch on his truck struck the front left quarter panel of Goodwin’s vehicle. It was unintentional, the report said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Man shot, killed in his driveway in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg said a 39-year-old man transported to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound is dead after he was shot Friday evening. At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South. 39-year-old Marquell Boyd was found shot in his driveway before being transported to the hospital where he later died, St. Pete police say.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Body found near stolen, abandoned vehicle in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after they say a man’s body was located early Saturday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. 53rd St. shortly after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter call. Officers arriving on...
TAMPA, FL
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy