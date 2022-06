Click here to read the full article. Lara Saget shared a moving note about her dad in honor of Father’s Day. She uploaded a throwback photo of herself with the comedian, who died in January, alongside a loving message. “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” she wrote. “I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 MINUTES AGO