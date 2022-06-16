ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Sound Off calls from Wednesday, June 15

Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Re Sunday, June 12’s front-page story, “Inverness taxable value lower than hoped,” “Officials say no to tax rate hike”): Big kudos to the Inverness City Council and Eric Williams. As a mom-and-pop shop in downtown Inverness, we so appreciate the council and Eric for their decision to not raise our taxes,...

Citrus County Chronicle

On the Campaign Trail

Campaign Trail is a listing of political events for the 2022 election season. Send information, including campaign fundraisers by Thursdays weekly, to jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com. Diana Finegan, candidate for County Commission District 2, will be the guest facilitator at the Whale of an Event at the Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy’s Law l Communication is a two-way street

‘Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the ability to cope with conflict by peaceful means. I believe we can cope.” Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan said these words while addressing a significant world threat, but the sentiment can be applied to nearly any conflict. In the news business conflicts are part of the territory, however, they are best resolved with good and open communication.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The 2019 25 percent tax rate increase impacts you today

Many Sumter County voters assume that the 2019 25.6% property tax rate increase is not an issue in the August 23 Primary election. But most voters do not realize that they also paid for that tax increase in 2020 and 2021, and will be paying in 2022, etc. In the August 23 Primary election, the voters have the opportunity to elect four new Sumter County Commissioners. The right commissioners could significantly reduce everyone’s property tax rate, by increasing the impact fees paid one time when a new building is constructed. Currently, there are no Democrats, Independents, or write-in candidates running for the four county commission seats on the Primary ballot; therefore, all registered voters should vote in the Aug. 23 Primary.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness council to consider waste collection price hike

The Inverness City Council and city residents will have the chance Tuesday for some trash talk. The council will consider its city manager’s request during its regularly scheduled public meeting when he will ask permission to hike the city’s monthly waste collection fee. The current monthly residential rate...
INVERNESS, FL
Inverness, FL
Citrus County, FL
Inverness, FL
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate qualifying over; election slate set

The high noon deadline arrived Friday for candidates qualifying to run for elected office in Citrus County. The 2022 election slate is now set in stone and campaigning can begin in earnest. Here is a complete list of who’s running for what office and how much money candidates have amassed...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Portion of Lake Henderson earmarked to benefit from state grant

A corner of Lake Henderson east of Inverness will be the beneficiary of a $4.2 million grant. The nonprofit TOO FAR Water & Natural Resource Foundation petitioned for the grant through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, said Mark Hammer, president of the local organization. Hammer said that his Gospel...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Open letter to the Publisher

On Wednesday, 6/8/2022, @4:05 pm, we sent the Chronicle our news release in reference to ten arrests of sexual predators made by the Sheriff’s Office during a lengthy, critically important public safety mission prior to officially releasing it out to the other media outlets in our state. We included the names, mugshots, charges and bond information of our corresponding arrestees. We sent this time sensitive information directly to your team right after the release was officially approved (which entailed confirmation of fully verified details, etc.) so our local paper could make it available for print and your digital platform ASAP.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Public needs to respect Crystal River park

Crystal River proposes new rules for Hunter Springs Park. Find the right balance between safety and fun. Since its $1.5 million facelift, Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River has become increasingly popular. It’s the only public beach access to King’s Bay and one of only three public beaches in the county.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
#Florida Legislature#Workforce Housing#Meadowcrest
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike Extension ‘No Build’ option is the only way to save Sumter County

On Tuesday, June 14, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners got an earful from close to 120 concerned voters adorned with bright pink “Rural Florida Says No Toll Roads” stickers, waving neon green “No Build” signs, and donning “#NoBuild No Turnpike Extension” T-shirts; a loud and clear sign that Sumter residents want no part of the proposed Northern Turnpike Extension. The Commission chamber was packed. All of the proposed routes would cleave through vulnerable communities and sensitive environmental lands in Sumter and beyond.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chronicle didn’t cover our rally

"Thanks for coverage of rallies" on June 15. I would like to mention the rally that was not covered by the Chronicle. On May 14, in Inveness there were around 100 people at the corner of Apopka Ave and Courthouse Square with signs supporting women’s reproductive rights. As these rights cover more than half of the U.S. population.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – MURPHY & SHERIFF

I’m calling in reference to the article in Sunday, June 19’s Chronicle, “Communication is a two-way street” (Page C1’s “Murphy’s Law” column). Sheriff Prendergast, I think really, you should be ashamed of yourself. Trina Murphy, kudos to you. Your reply was gracious and factual. Sheriff Prendergast, you have to make sure that the information is sent on time, before the paper is completely finished. Also, you writing letters, Sheriff Prendergast, or sending a copy of the letter to Republican clubs and such, in my opinion, that’s pandering. I don’t know what you’re trying to prove. You also need to come clean and be factual with your budget, Sheriff Prendergast, instead of trying to convince us with your fear tactics. Once again, good job, Ms. Murphy. Have a good day.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Habitat 'blesses' new homes

A vision three-plus years in the works for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County is now becoming a reality. Habitat for Humanity at Citrus Springs is now underway, as the first two homes in the development are under construction, with three more homes to follow closely behind. To mark the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bilirakis is for us, needs your vote in the Primary

Bilirakis is for us, needs your vote in the Primary. After redistricting, we are now in U.S. House District 12 (Pasco, Hernando and Citrus). We need to re-elect Congressman Gus Bilirakis. He was involved with the National Defense Authorization Act (2021) to help veterans with health issues after burn pit exposures and to increase stability in Eastern Mediterranean by opposing weapon sales to Turkey.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Modification of sign signals arrival of new retail in northern tip of The Villages

A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages. The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Residents of The Villages should understand the dangers of lightning

Lightning is one of the most underrated severe weather hazards impacting people and property; it requires recognition and preparation. The last week of June is Lightning Safety Awareness Week reminding the nation about lightning safety. Here in The Villages the lightning season began ramping up in April. We have many new residents who may not be aware of the lightning risk living here in the Lightning Capital of the Nation. It is common to experience over 100 days a year with lightning – particularly in the summer months.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seeing Beyond l Construction Academy shows mettle of those in charge

The Citrus County School Board announced this week that Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for the proposed Construction Academy. A setback? Sure. A defeat? Not even close. Superintendent Sam Himmel made it clear that plans for the Academy were still underway with the hiring of faculty, curriculum planning, and initial research for set-up and supply costs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0619 Chronicle week in review: Miles Teller Citrus County 'Top Gun,' Manatee Lanes new ownership after 40 years, Meadowcrest says no to affordable housing plan and 'Cyber Knights' arrest 10

Although Miles Teller’s performance as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” has launched him into another stratosphere, for Teller, it also means a victory for Lecanto High and its baseball program. Early in the movie, as Tom Cruise’s character, Maverick, looks...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

