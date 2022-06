CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Despite years of court challenges, and multiple attempts by lawmakers in Des Moines to reign the program in, traffic enforcement cameras remain in use in several communities across eastern Iowa. The City of Cedar Rapids was among the first, and has now extended their contract with operator Sensys Gatso USA for another five years. That will keep the cameras in operation through June 2027.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO