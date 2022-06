Click here to read the full article. The next generation of were-teens is ready to howl. Wolf Pack, an upcoming Paramount+ series executive-produced by Teen Wolf boss Jeff Davis, has announced its first four leads, revealing much of the show’s previously unknown plot in the process. Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy [named Everett] and girl [named Blake] whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others [named Luna and Harlan]...

