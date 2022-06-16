ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Brown Co. declares state of emergency, Outagamie Co. activates emergency operations

By Della Whittaker
 4 days ago
Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach declared a state of emergency in response to storm damages and power outages due to severe weather on Wednesday.

This declaration enables the county and its municipalities to become eligible for state and federal resources necessary to support cleanup and recovery efforts.

“As our friends and neighbors woke up this morning, many found their homes, properties, and belongings damaged or destroyed due to severe weather storms moving through last night,” says Streckenbach. “Our goal is to ensure that our municipalities, their residents, businesses, and infrastructure can recover safely and that their can lives return to normal.”

This state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Brown County asks drivers to observe posted road and street closures and avoid areas where storm damage has made travel dangerous due to issues such as downed power lines. Brown County asks that residents be patient while crews work to clean up and restore public services.

Outagamie County Emergency Operations Center will be conducting a preliminary damage assessment in affected areas from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal of these assessments will be to support affected communities' return to normal life and activities.

Numerous state and county highways, along with several town roads are closed. Due to safety hazards, the public is advised to not move or go around signage. Hazards include not only downed trees but also power lines in affected areas.

Public Health is working to assess the licensed care facilities and establishments that may have been impacted. Outagamie County is encouraging everyone to be mindful of food, generator, and chainsaw/cleanup safety. If residents have concerns regarding their powered-at-home medical devices, they are encouraged to contact their home health provider.

Due to the unknown duration of power outages, those affected are encouraged to seek alternative arrangements for the next several days. This is a good time to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those who are vulnerable.

Outagamie County warns power outages may last days

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County authorities say, after consulting with We Energies, some parts of the could be without power for several days. Areas in the northern part of the county were particularly hit hard. Emergency Management says additional utility crews are coming from out of the state to...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WATCH: Helicopter responds to fatal Waushara County crash

Kwik Trip headquarters brought a semi-trailer full of water, with more than 1,000 cases for people to pick up a free case for themselves or their pets. The Black Creek community was hit hard by storms on June 15. June 18 Birthday Club. Updated: 8 hours ago. Here are today's...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
