ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Hanks Berates Fans For Nearly Knocking Over Wife Rita Wilson: 'Back The F**k Off!'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDlFL_0gCsUQPf00
MEGA

Tom Hanks is sticking up for his lady! When a group of crazed fans almost knocked over his wife , Rita Wilson , he snapped at them.

“Stop it!” Wilson, 65, shouted in the video .

“My wife? Back the f**k off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks, 65, screamed before he got into the car. “Knocking over my wife?!”

The pair were leaving a restaurant in New York's midtown on Wednesday, June 15, when the incident occurred.

In the video, one person apologized, saying, “Sorry about that, Tom.”

The actor, who is beloved by many, usually does not lose his temper , which people quickly commented on. One person wrote, "Oh you done fucked up if you managed to piss Tom Hanks off," while another added, "Tom Hanks cursing just like one of us."

A third user added, "Tom Hanks lettin' em know! I love it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vba5f_0gCsUQPf00
MEGA

'MY BAD': KEVIN DURANT APOLOGIZES AFTER MICHAEL RAPAPORT SHARES RECEIPTS OF HEATED EXCHANGE FILLED WITH HOMOPHOBIC SLURS

The Forrest Gump alum is currently promoting his new film Elvis , in which Austin Butler is the lead.

In the flick, Hanks plays Colonel Tom Park , who discovered Elvis Presley and put him on the fast track to stardom. During the Cannes Film Festival, the Oscar Winner spoke about the role.

"I'm not interested in playing a bad guy just for the sake of, 'Before I kill you Mr. Bond, perhaps you'd like a tour of my installations.' That's OK, I get it, but that's for other stuff," the Hollywood star said. "What [director] Baz [Luhrmann] tantalized me with was, here was a guy who saw an opportunity to manifest a once-in-a-lifetime talent into a cultural force."

JAMES CHARLES IS IN HOT WATER! BEAUTY VLOGGER ACCUSED OF FLIRTING & ‘GROOMING’ UNDERAGE BOYS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KI7g0_0gCsUQPf00
MEGA

"He knew that about Elvis the first time he saw Elvis' effect on an audience. There is a moment, very much taken from fact, where the Colonel sees some guy onstage, doing something he never heard before, wiggling like crazy, without a doubt a powerful voice," he continued. "But he wasn't paying attention to what the guy was doing onstage, he was paying attention to the effect on the audience. He realized that guy was forbidden fruit, and you can make an awful lot of money on forbidden fruit."

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks Screams at Aggressive Fan to ‘Back the F–k Off’ After Knocking Over His Wife: VIDEO

Being a celebrity as famous as Tom Hanks comes with a great many benefits. Occasionally, however, fame can make life more difficult, even dangerous. While many fans couldn’t be more respectful in their admiration, keeping a safe distance and never pushing the boundaries of common courtesy, others don’t always show the good manners called for in a given situation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
James Charles
Person
Michael Rapaport
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Kevin Durant
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey reveals she was tearing up backstage before appearing as one of Ellen's last guests while Mila Kunis receives a $30K check for Ukraine

Oprah Winfrey and Mila Kunis were the featured guests on Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, which is ending its 19-year run this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old billionaire TV mogul received a standing ovation as she made her first appearance in front of a live audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Dead To Me: Prince William Acknowledges Bromance With Harry Is At 'Rock Bottom,' Resigned To 'Little Chance' Of Rift Being Healed

It doesn't look like Prince Harry and Prince William are hanging out anytime soon. According to the Daily Mail, the prince, 39, is "mourning" the collapse of his relationship with his younger sibling, 37. "He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs," an insider told the outlet. "But he believes there are things you just don't do. And Harry has 100 percent crossed that line."Additionally, the dad-of-three believes his brother has "disrespected the Queen and their family," a friend claimed. PRINCE HARRY 'STILL FEELS HE'S...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Mocked On Social Media For Her Weird 'Edward Scissorhands' Reference During 'Today' Interview

Two weeks have passed since Johnny Depp came out victorious in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the 36-year-old actress has continued to receive backlash.Most recently, it's footage from her interview with Today that has some up in arms.In the tell-all with Savannah Guthrie — which aired on Tuesday, June 14, and will continue on Wednesday, June 15, as well as that Friday in an extended format — the star discussed how her ex's lawyer accused her of staging "the role of a lifetime" with her claims.Heard hit back and referenced Depp's flick Edward Scissorhands, responding, "Says the lawyer...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Daniel Humm: See Photos

A milestone! Demi Moore and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, are Instagram official. The actress, 59, uploaded a couple of selfies with her man, on Tuesday, June 14, writing, "Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen 🐶👑."Of course, some A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, "liked" the post, while others couldn't help but gush over the photos. One person wrote, "Lovvvvvvve you 😍," while another added, "Love everything about this @demimoore @danielhumm ❤️❤️."Zac Posen added, "This makes me so happy!! @demimoore @danielhumm."SCOUT WILLIS & DEMI MOORE ENJOY MOTHER-DAUGHTER DAY AT GALLERY AMIDST BRUCE'S RECENT DIAGNOSISThe two flaunted their...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Hollywood’s Nicest Man Tom Hanks Fumes at Fans Who Tripped His Wife

Tom Hanks lost his trademark affable demeanor when a group of exuberant fans tripped his wife while trying to get a picture with the star. The Forrest Gump star and wife Rita Wilson were mobbed in New York City on Wednesday night as they tried to make their way to a car. When one bumped into Rita, causing her to stumble, Hanks flew into a rage. “My wife?!” he thundered at the group. “Back the fuck off! Knocking over my wife?” The couple were then bundled into the vehicle as some of the fans shouted apologies. The sweary incident comes ahead of the release of his new movie—a Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic—which is out later this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hints At Moving On From Failing Marriage With Kody In Motivational Instagram Messages

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

A Breakdown Of Keith Olbermann & Katy Tur's May-December Romance

Though Katy Tur, 38, is now a happily married mother-of-one and successful journalist, her rise to success didn't come so easily. In fact, her foray into the news business always had a dark cloud hanging over it, as her breakthrough came while she was dating Keith Olbermann, a broadcaster 25 years her senior.Despite the romance overshadowing her career accomplishments, she insisted to The New York Times in 2017, "Keith is a wonderful human being. He is my friend. He will always be my friend."Scroll down to relive their scrutinized relationship.In Tur's new book, Rough Draft: A Memoir, she recalled how...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Paul Walker, Jon Favreau, Uma Thurman & More to Receive Stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2023

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's round of celebrities to be honored with a star on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Variety reports that Oscar-nominee Uma Thurman, the late Paul Walker, Jon Favreau, and Mindy Kaling are just a few of the celebrities to be honored in 2023, joining the ranks of over two thousand names, for their achievements in the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

69K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy