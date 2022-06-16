Tom Hanks Berates Fans For Nearly Knocking Over Wife Rita Wilson: 'Back The F**k Off!'

MEGA

Tom Hanks is sticking up for his lady! When a group of crazed fans almost knocked over his wife , Rita Wilson , he snapped at them.

“Stop it!” Wilson, 65, shouted in the video .

“My wife? Back the f**k off! Knocking over my wife?!” Hanks, 65, screamed before he got into the car. “Knocking over my wife?!”

The pair were leaving a restaurant in New York's midtown on Wednesday, June 15, when the incident occurred.

In the video, one person apologized, saying, “Sorry about that, Tom.”

The actor, who is beloved by many, usually does not lose his temper , which people quickly commented on. One person wrote, "Oh you done fucked up if you managed to piss Tom Hanks off," while another added, "Tom Hanks cursing just like one of us."

A third user added, "Tom Hanks lettin' em know! I love it."

The Forrest Gump alum is currently promoting his new film Elvis , in which Austin Butler is the lead.

In the flick, Hanks plays Colonel Tom Park , who discovered Elvis Presley and put him on the fast track to stardom. During the Cannes Film Festival, the Oscar Winner spoke about the role.

"I'm not interested in playing a bad guy just for the sake of, 'Before I kill you Mr. Bond, perhaps you'd like a tour of my installations.' That's OK, I get it, but that's for other stuff," the Hollywood star said. "What [director] Baz [Luhrmann] tantalized me with was, here was a guy who saw an opportunity to manifest a once-in-a-lifetime talent into a cultural force."

"He knew that about Elvis the first time he saw Elvis' effect on an audience. There is a moment, very much taken from fact, where the Colonel sees some guy onstage, doing something he never heard before, wiggling like crazy, without a doubt a powerful voice," he continued. "But he wasn't paying attention to what the guy was doing onstage, he was paying attention to the effect on the audience. He realized that guy was forbidden fruit, and you can make an awful lot of money on forbidden fruit."