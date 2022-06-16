ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes hacks against Chris Sale

Hernandez (hip) took two at-bats against rehabbing starting pitcher Chris Sale (rib cage) in a simulated game Thursday at Fenway...

Yardbarker

Mets recall Dominic Smith from Triple-A

Back on the final day of May, the New York Mets optioned popular first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid his well-noted struggles at the plate. At the time of the demotion, Smith was batting just .186, and he hadn't hit a single home run on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Saturday's lineup

Mullins isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins recorded hits in each of the last four games and went 6-for-19 with a double, three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases during that time. However, he'll get a breather while Ryan McKenna starts in center field and bats sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez went 5-for-17 with three RBI while starting the past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. Brett Phillips will start in right field while Randy Arozarena serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line in 2021 with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Saturday

Rutschman isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will get a breather Saturday after he went 5-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a walk over the last three games. Robinson Chirinos is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pedro Severino: Trying first base

Severino (suspension) played first base in his first rehab game for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. He hasn't played first base before in the majors, but as a right-handed hitter with power, it's possible Severino could get looks at first base when the Brewers face lefties. This is more a testament to the fact the Brewers like the production they have gotten from Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini at catcher, and Severino doesn't have any minor-league options remaining. Severino is a career .262/.324/.441 hitter against lefties, good for a 102 wRC+. He is due back from his suspension the first week of July.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Albert Abreu: Designated for assignment

Abreu was designated for assignment Friday. He has a 3.46 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and a 12:16 K:BB in 13 innings in the majors this season. Abreu recorded four walks and four outs in a single appearance April 29, and his poor control is what likely led to him losing his 40-man roster spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Sitting with undisclosed injury

Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to an unspecified injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 24-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest after suffering the injury on a swing during the seventh inning, though the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Alvarez will be sidelined for at least one game, and he'll have the benefit of additional rest Monday since the Astros have a scheduled off day. J.J. Matijevic will bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits with tight hamstring

Moncada left Friday's game against the Astros with right hamstring tightness. Moncada appeared to hurt himself while running out a grounder in the top of the second inning. He remained in the game for the bottom of the frame but was replaced by Josh Harrison when the White Sox took the field in the top of the third. Moncada is undergoing further tests which should help determine the severity of the injury.
CHICAGO, IL

