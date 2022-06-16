ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Lake, FL

EPCOT: ‘Harmonious’ nighttime spectacular to be streamed online

click orlando
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY LAKE, Fla. – In honor of World Music Day, Walt Disney World is preparing to livestream the EPCOT nighttime spectacular “Harmonious” on its streaming service Disney+. The special performance will take place on June 21 at 9 p.m. EDT. [TRENDING: Disney is offering a private...

www.clickorlando.com

click orlando

VIDEO: Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – After months of anticipation, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship has arrived in Port Canaveral. The Disney Wish was welcomed at the port early Monday, with Disney characters and a pyrotechnic display. [TRENDING: Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral | Gas prices drop...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

We Learned a Bit More about Halloween Horror Nights 2022

The Spooky Empire event happened in Orlando on the weekend of June 17-19. This event brands itself as the dark side of comic con. On Friday of this event, a panel from Universal Orlando Resort discussed Halloween Horror Nights. We learned a little bit more about Halloween Horror Nights 2022, and the two houses officially announced. No other major house announcements were made. Still, Halloween Horror Night fans love any tidbit of info.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from ticketed VIP parties... The post 4th of July in Orlando: 10 Best Fireworks Shows and Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July Fireworks and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from well-loved fireworks shows to ticketed events. Choosing just one is the hard part.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay Lake, FL
Ocala, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Florida Entertainment
Bay Lake, FL
mommypoppins.com

Free Orlando Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

Enjoy an Orlando summer concert with FREE outdoor music! We've rounded up outdoor summer concerts happening all around Central Florida perfect for families. From country to rock n' roll and everything in between, you are sure to find free summer concerts to adults and kids. Many of these outdoor music festivals also offer food trucks or are situated near restaurants, so grabbing a bite to eat before or after the free concert is easy. Some Orlando music festivals offer even more entertainment and activities for the kids! So grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the tunes with your family and friends!
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando adds concert series to Electric Ocean event

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has added even more entertainment to its summer event, Electric Ocean. Beginning July 9, the theme park is rolling out a brand-new Electric Ocean Concert Series at Nautilus Theater. [TRENDING: 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia | Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Fight at Magic Kingdom

It is mid-June, and we are now getting into peak summer season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The days are hot, the lines are long, and Guests’ patience can quickly wear thin. One of the times when crowds can be heaviest is in the evening when everyone starts to gather around to watch the nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Many Guests like to grab a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., to watch Enchantment and get there early to make sure they have a good location.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Shutting Down Another Iconic Location Permanently

Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently. Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months. It all started with...
ORLANDO, FL
Walt Disney
Idina Menzel
click orlando

Strike a pose: 12 Central Florida spots for selfie-worthy photos

ORLANDO, Fla. – What do Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo and Khloe Kardashian have in common?. They were all known for taking selfies. [TRENDING: Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral | Gas prices drop in Florida. How low will they go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Files Lawsuits Against Orange County Property Appraiser

According to Florida Politics, Disney filed ten lawsuits against Property Appraiser Amy Mercado last week over the property taxes of various Walt Disney World resort hotels in Orange County, Florida. This is not the first lawsuit of this nature Disney has filed. Disney claims the taxes are “excessive”, and wants to have the taxes they have already paid refunded, plus legal fees.The lawsuit also argues that the method for calculating their property taxes violates the Florida Constitution. Disney sued former Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh a number of times, disputing the valuation of its hotels and theme parks, and some of this litigation goes back to as early as 2015. Disney has already paid the taxes In question, and hopes to recover the disputed amounts.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Wild video shows angry raccoon chase woman, her dog in Orlando

A woman in Orlando was terrified when a raccoon chased after her and her dog. The attack, which was caught in a doorbell camera video, can be viewed above. Nykeria Clark told WSVN that her dog, Jojo, and the raccoon fought as Clark tried to get in the house. When she opened the door, the raccoon charged in right after them.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Heat paw-tection: Keeping dogs safe from hot pavement

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 5-second rule is commonly known for fallen food, but a 10-second rule can let you know if the ground is too hot for your dog’s paws. Summers are getting hotter, and the heat doesn’t just affect people. Pavement can feel hotter than the air, and it can burn paws.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

The high heat for Florida is not over yet

It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Momma raccoon chases down Orlando woman and her dog

ORLANDO, Fla. - A video of a raccoon chasing an Orlando woman and her dog is going viral as it's viewed by millions of people worldwide. Nykeria Clark spoke with FOX35 Friday afternoon. She says she was out on a walk with her dog when the raccoon jumped out of a tree.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Not as hot but more afternoon storms on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDo, Fla. – We are pinpointing scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon in Central Florida. A couple of thunderstorms could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain. The coverage of rain will be 40%. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures near 91...
ORLANDO, FL

