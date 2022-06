Sushi-Go The largest population of Japanese people outside of Japan reside in Brazil, and Tampa's newest fusion restaurant pays homage to this unique intersection of identities. Sushi-Go is located in Tampa’s Channel District, inside of a large mixed-plaza that also houses Maloney’ Local Irish Pub, Stageworks Theatre, and a Crunch Fitness. The Japanese-Brazilian restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, June 11, and is now open four days a week. With a small menu of both raw and cooked rolls, Sushi-Go offers dishes like its Hot Philadelphia roll—complete with panko-breaded hossomaki tempura, green onions and sesame seeds.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO