Sparta man seriously injured in accidental self-inflicted gunshot

TOWN OF ANGELO, Wis. (WKBT) – An accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound seriously injured a Sparta man Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, emergency personnel responded to a home in the Town of Angelo where a man had accidentally shot himself in the mouth. After being treated on scene, GundersenAir transported him to La Crosse. Alcohol and unsafe handling were likely factors in the shooting injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement arrested a witness to the shooting on unrelated warrants. The incident remains under investigation.

