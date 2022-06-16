ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Harkins on dean’s list

 4 days ago

Isabel Harkins of Southport was named to...

Southport Central School to set up long-term philanthropy project

Last year, students in grades four through six at Southport Central School learned about philanthropy with help from an anonymous donation to a student-determined organization. While the program did not happen this year due to timing issues, the school is working to formalize this process for the future, Principal Lisa Clarke said.
SOUTHPORT, ME
A Big Thank You

We want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, and all of our new friends who came out to celebrate the Grand Opening of Pedego Boothbay Harbor on June 11. You’ve welcomed us into this amazing community with open hearts and open arms and we really appreciate it.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Y Arts’ ‘Into the Woods Jr.’

The Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts group performed three shows of “Into the Woods Junior” on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 with one of the shows (1 p.m. Saturday) being a chance for understudies to take leading roles as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk), Rapunzel, Big Bad Wolf, Princes, and the Witch.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Wiscasset Art Walk season opener June 30

Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk (WAW) will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks...
WISCASSET, ME
LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursdays 6-8PM

Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th Married with Chitlins.
BOOTHBAY, ME
American Legion Post 36

I don’t normally provide congressional legislation that is pending until it becomes law, but the legislation that just passed the Senate 84-14 and will pass the House probably this week and expected to be signed by President Joe Biden shortly there after is critically important and affects some Vietnam veterans in this region so I am giving a heads up now. The bill adds hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, or MGUS, to the list of illnesses linked to Agent Orange exposure. It also expands the geographic areas and service dates for eligibility for benefits, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam and American Samoa and their territorial waters, and Johnston Atoll or any ship that called on the atoll, on certain dates. At the time, our presence in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia was not something our veterans could discuss and sometimes not shown in documents typically used by the VA to determine benefits. This bill, when it becomes law, should rectify this. This bill will also improve access to benefits for post-911 veterans exposed to burn pits. Once this bill becomes law, if you think it might apply to medical conditions you are facing now, you should file a claim with the VA. Ed Harmon, our Post Service Officer, or I can help you with that process.
BOOTHBAY, ME

