ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Public Library's summer programs help kids stay sharp

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - If you want to make sure your kids stay sharp over the summer...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

STEAM Camp at YMCA Metro Milwaukee

With summer just one day away – summer camps will soon be in full swing. STEAM Camp starts next week at the YMCA Metro Milwaukee. Bill Miston has the details.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Anya Reppa

On this Father's Day, one Milwaukee Montessori graduate is giving thanks to the man that introduced her to competitive drone racing. Here's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee baker finds community support after Night Market rainout

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's unpredictable summer weather almost left a baker with spoiled sweets. Thanks to support from the community and a recognizable face, though, the food did not go to waste. From crowded streets to breaking down tents, an abrupt change in Wednesday's weather left Tamesha Patrice's Milwaukee Night Market...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN

Entire graduating class of south side Milwaukee high school accepted into college

MILWAUKEE — A south side Milwaukee high school senior class has a 100% college acceptance rate. "I will be going to Marquette University focusing on public relations," senior Cecilia Mercado Martin said. "I'm going to UWM focusing on accounting as my major," Gustavo Aguirre said. They're two of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Viking cruise: Milwaukee starts Great Lakes voyage

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is known for many things, but it's the beer that brought the massive Viking Octantis cruise ship to the city. The ship is Viking's newest vessel set to explore the Great Lakes. Brew City is the starting point for the cruise. "People are friendly, and I think...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

What you need to know with less than 50 days until the Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — The countdown to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair is on. The fair offers live entertainment, rides, games, vendors, food and several other activities. From ticket information to important dates, we have a rundown on what you need to know with less than 50 days until the 171st Wisconsin State Fair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal shooting on Brady Street near Cass & Holton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Brady Street near Cass and Holton Monday morning, June 20. Police were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The shooting is the result of a dispute. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police presence near 26th and National

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have confirmed they are on the scene of an incident near 26th and National. FOX6 is working to bring you more information. Check back for details. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig' Summerfest exhibit at MARN

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest on Monday, June 20 invited the media for a walk through of the new exhibit "Milwaukee’s Biggest Gig – Summerfest" at MARN (Milwaukee Artist Resource Network). It features Summerfest memorabilia -- including signed guitars, microphones, and merchandise. Additionally, the exhibit is honoring the 46-year career...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine life preserver bins; students recognized for service

RACINE, Wis. - After five drownings in their city last summer, Washington Park High School students in Racine are being recognized for making a difference. They're being awarded for their help with life preserver bins along North Beach and Zoo Beach – but for them, it's more than just a project.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bear spotted near Elkhorn; no threat to human safety: DNR

ELKHORN, Wis. - At approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, DNR staff received multiple phone calls from State Patrol and the City of Elkhorn Police Department in regards to a bear that was sighted in a field on the outskirts of Elkhorn heading towards Kunes RV. The DNR confirmed...
ELKHORN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy