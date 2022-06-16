ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mental health patients drowning in shallow pool of providers

By Puente News Collaborative
elpasomatters.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sense of relief overcame Jorge when he finally landed a job in March 2021 after being out of work for 10 months during the pandemic — a time in which he also went without mental health treatment. A recent graduate of the University of Texas at El...

elpasomatters.org

Comments / 1

 

KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: The future of healthcare in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic has reshaped how we think of many aspects of our lives. Perhaps no area has been more impacted than healthcare itself. ABC-7 Xtra looks into the future of healthcare in El Paso. Guests this week include the Chief Executive Officer for University Medical Center, Jacob Cintron and Chief Executive Officer for the Hospitals of Providence, Nico Tejeda.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
Post Register

Texas 4-year-old boy looking for stem cell donor

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC/KFOX) — A stem blood cell donor registration drive was held in hopes of finding a donor for an El Paso, Texas native. Dak Lopez, who is only 4 years old, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The family and friends of Lopez partnered with the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Otero County Prison donates crochet items to Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility donated several crochet items like stuffed animals, blankets, scarves, and beanie sets to the El Paso Children’s Hospital last week. Over 600 items were donated to the Child Life Program which distributes the items to the sick children at the hospital. Mrs. Vasquez who is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations still low

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Epstrong.org, COVID-19 is making a bit of a comeback in the Sun City. Just one month ago the Borderland saw 89 new cases, this month there are 256. Dr. Armando Meza, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech says we have been seeing this increase since the beginning […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Annunciation House to close down Casa de Refugiado shelter

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with Annunciation House have announced the date for when they will be closing their Casa de Refugiado shelter. Executive director Ruben Garcia announced that July 31st is when the shelter will be closing, citing multiple reasons as how and why they came to this decision. Garcia explained that this […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Ellen Smyth in her New Role with the City

Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Ellen Smyth to talk about some updates happening at the City of El Paso and specifically improvements to services. She is now the Chief Transit and Field Officer for the city and has news about improvements to Sun Metro routes. She also has information...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

DMD Hires First Special Event Coordinator

The Downtown Management District (DMD) welcomes, Patricia Martinez, as its first Special Event Coordinator. Events are a major driver of Downtown activity and engagement. In recent years, the DMD has grown the number of Downtown events in support of Downtown revitalization. Patricia has joined the Downtown Management District as its first Special Event Coordinator and is responsible for event planning and implementation, sponsorships, and management of all promotional events produced by the DMD. Patricia has long been an advocate for downtown history, architecture. Through ongoing DMD revitalization efforts, she hopes to also highlight the present and future of El Paso’s emerging downtown.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Social Media Going Crazy About An HEB In El Paso. Is It Coming?

One of the biggest stores to ever come from Texas is H-E-B. For years we've been wanting an H-E-B store to open up in El Paso, including many of us here at work. It's been SUCH a big deal, there's even a Facebook group called "Bring HEB to El Paso" posting any news article or photo that might hint to the possibility of H-E-B opening up in town. But as early as 2019, they have said that they have NO plans on opening in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

AWCC Scholarships awarded to six students at EPCC

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For the 2021-2022 academic year, the AWCC awarded six $750 scholarships to the following EPCC students: April Campos, Alejandra Carrillo, Maria Fernanda Corral Barrera, Valerie Mendez, Ana Rojas Mendez, and Ashley Trojanowski. The Association of Women in the Community College (AWCC) consists of women and men who come together to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of June 17

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy a Blast From Your Past Party Days at Vertigo In El Paso

Before cartel shootings became a regular thing in Juarez, it was the spot to drink underage. Juarez was the place teenagers who were 18 and over in El Paso could get crunk. But even if you were at the legal drinking age there were quite a few fun places to party across the bridge. Some teenagers preferred to stay closer to the area that was closer and by closer, I mean walking distance to the Paso Del Norte Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Two bodies recovered from a west El Paso canal

EL PASO, Texas -- Early Sunday morning, crews with the El Paso Fire water rescue team recovered two bodies. The recovery operation happened on the 2600 block of Paisano in west El Paso just before 2:00 a.m. Originally only one individual in the water was reported, but a total of two bodies were recovered. Both The post Two bodies recovered from a west El Paso canal appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Juneteenth celebrations in El Paso, Las Cruces happening this weekend

Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days. The federal holiday commemorates emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture. Here are a list of events celebrating the holiday in El Paso and Las Cruces:. The Inter-Club Council is hosting...
EL PASO, TX

