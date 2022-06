The Norfolk Golden Girls Adkins 18u’s softball team have repeated as the ASA Class ‘B’ State Champions. They won yesterday’s championship by shutting out the Norfolk Golden Girls Severance 18u’s 8-0. The Adkins squad had beaten Kearney DiMilaco Black earlier in the day 5-0 to reach the title game. The Adkins girls, who are now 16-7 for the season, posted a 5-0 mark last weekend to win the championship.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO