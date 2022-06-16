State of Emergency Declared in Brown County as Storm Cleanup Continues

(WFRV) – June 15, 2022, will be a date not soon forgotten by many Wisconsinites. On that day, lives were turned upside down when multiple tornadoes swiveled through local communities leaving only mass destruction in their wake. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Sunday morning, tornadoes...
(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s now been three days since some severe storms hit the state, causing a lot of damage, and a lot of power outages. Seymour was one of those communities hit severely. “We’re just helping out the community,” said Seymour resident, Wanda Bostwick. “Helping the...
Bowler, Wisc. (WLUK) — The National Weather Service's Green Bay office has confirmed a tornado touched down near Bowler, Wisconsin. The tornado was determined to be an EF1, meaning wind speeds were estimated to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF1 is the second-lowest rating on the...
APPLETON, WI — A number of detours and road closures are in effect near some Outagamie County communities following Wednesday night’s severe storms. Those include sections of Highway 54, Highway 55, County Highways J, E, H, G and EE in Seymour and Oneida. Portions of Highway 54, Highway...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – There were many people who emerged as heroes during Wednesday’s severe weather; from law enforcement personnel to firefighters to utility crews, these people were out on the front lines making sure others were safe. However, these weren’t the only heroes of the night....
(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – As people continue to clean up from Wednesday’s storm, local emergency management officials are again urging residents to have plans in place for the future. Not everyone was completely prepared for the impact of storms that knocked out power for days in parts...
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County authorities say, after consulting with We Energies, some parts of the could be without power for several days. Areas in the northern part of the county were particularly hit hard. Emergency Management says additional utility crews are coming from out of the state to...
BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The path of destruction from the F1 tornado that ripped through Northern Outagamie County is upending lives as people start on this massive clean-up project. The Elmergreen Family in Black Creek was left to pick up the pieces after their barn completely collapsed, everything...
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
As crews work to restore power to customers following Wednesday's destructive storms, a man in Green Bay still didn't have power when we talked with him earlier on Friday. But his situation was nearly much worse.
GREEN BAY, Wis.— Tiffany Fellenz witnessed something she had not seen before Wednesday when storms raged through her neighborhood. The Green Bay resident said she was in the backyard with her dog when sudden winds blew tree branches and limbs into her yard. “I know it was going to...
TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
Sunday will be a pretty nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs reaching closer to 80 degrees, with cooler 60s and 70s near the lakeshore. Rain chances look minimal and favor areas north of Green Bay, or to the far west. Humidity spikes back up Monday afternoon...
BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – As community members and local businesses have been stepping up to the plate to help storm victims, another Wisconsin staple is helping out Outagamie County. Kwik Trip, Wisconsin’s favorite gas station, has donated a semi-trailer loaded with bottled water to Outagamie County following severe...
