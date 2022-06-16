ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosans keep themselves, children safe in the heat

Cover picture for the articleWith the official start to summer more than one week away and temperatures soaring above 90 degrees across Alabama, Tuscaloosans are trying to figure out how to keep themselves and...

Alabama state pension funds down, facing challenges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Sagging financial markets are hurting Alabama’s Employees Retirement System, but officials say the pension fund remains sound. Leaders of the fund got an update on the employees retirement system during a recent meeting in Montgomery. Through April, its rate of return on investments was minus 5% for this fiscal year. Retirement chief David Bronner says he can’t remember a time when the global economy faced so many challenges. But Bronner says participants in the employees system shouldn’t be concerned because they have a defined benefit plan, which means it’s not dependent on investment earnings. The system served more than 139,000 members last year.
