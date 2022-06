Noah Schnapp warned fans that there will be deaths in the upcoming volume of Stranger Things season four. In a recent interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the actor confirmed fans can expect “some deaths,” “some gore and a big bang” from volume two. He defended his answer by saying that kind of twist is to be expected, however Fallon reminded him that there are not a lot of characters to pick off.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO