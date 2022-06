ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Police in Rothschild have arrested a suspect in connection with a boat theft from a private dock in Rothschild, according to WAOW TV. The incident happened near the Domtar Plant along the Wisconsin River. According to the boat’s owner, the suspect paddled up in a canoe at about noon and stole the boat in broad daylight.

ROTHSCHILD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO